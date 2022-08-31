Woodside in talks to sell share in Scarborough gas field

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

Woodside in talks to sell share in Scarborough gas field

Woodside Energy Group (ASX:WDS) is in talks with 'high quality' companies seeking to buy a share in its $5.7 billion Scarborough gas project that will supply an expansion of the Pluto LNG export complex in Australia. But the company will not sell unless it gets the right price, Chief Executive Meg O'Neill said on Tuesday.
By Energy Voice
31/08/2022, 3:39 am Updated: 31/08/2022, 3:50 am
© Supplied by WoodsideWoodside chief executive Meg O'Neill
Woodside has been seeking to sell down its holding in its largest growth project on and off for more than 18 months. It now owns 100% in the wake of its takeover of BHP Group’s oil and gas business.

“We’re not going to fire sale this critical asset,” O’Neill told analysts after reporting a five-fold increase in half-year profit.

The proposed sell-down in Scarborough offshore Western Australia was first discussed 13 months ago. Woodside’s aim now is to find the right partner at the right price.

