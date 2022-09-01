CMA publishes final judgement in Noble-Maersk merger case

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

CMA publishes final judgement in Noble-Maersk merger case

The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has officially accepted remedy measures taken by Maersk Drilling and Noble Drilling, enabling completion of their proposed merger.
By Andrew Dykes
01/09/2022, 3:23 pm Updated: 01/09/2022, 3:24 pm
© EquinorNoble Lloyd Noble jackup.
The corporate regulator confirmed its “final undertakings” on the merger in a new judgement document published on Thursday.

The watchdog opened an investigation into the £2.6 billion merger in February, later warning of fears that the deal could increase costs and reduce service quality for oil and gas producers in the UK North Sea, particularly in the supply of jack-up rigs.

In response, Noble Corporation (NYSE: NE) and Maersk Drilling (CPH: DRLCO) signed a $375m deal to offload several units based in northwest Europe to a new subsidiary of Dubai-based Shelf Drilling to address the watchdog’s concerns.

The so-called “remedy rigs” include Noble Hans Deul, Noble Sam Hartley, Noble Sam Turner, Noble Houston Colbert and the Noble Lloyd Noble. Associated offshore and onshore staff are expected to transfer with the rigs.

The CMA said that these measures formed “as comprehensive a solution to [its] concerns as is reasonable and practicable” and would resolve the issue “in a clear-cut manner.”

Notably, under the regulator’s terms on “continued separation” the new entity is prohibited from holding, acquiring, re-acquiring or using any interest in the divested business for a period of 10 years, except without explicit permission from the CMA.

It also makes provision for an existing contract with Equinor related to the Noble Lloyd Noble rig, which Noble is expected to continue to perform under a bareboat charter arrangement with Shelf Drilling until Q2 2023, when the primary term of its current drilling contract is expected to end.

The charter agreement sees the economic benefit of this drilling contract passed to Shelf.

All onshore and offshore crews are expected to transfer with the sale of the rigs too, including all employees based at Noble’s Aberdeen office covering operational rig management, technical support, finance, HR, health and safety, supply chain, and sales and marketing.

Noble’s leased office and yard space in both Aberdeen and Stavanger, and in Qatar will also be transferred to shelf, if the new owner desires.

In its latest guidance to shareholders, Noble said it would establish a UK-incorporated holding company – Noble Corporation plc (Topco) – to complete the transaction.

The combined company will be named Noble Corporation plc, and all its shares will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange around 30 September, with a secondary listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen on 3 October.

