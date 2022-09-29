Petrofac workers balloted over pay dispute

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

Petrofac workers balloted over pay dispute

Petrofac workers are being balloted for industrial action in a dispute over pay, Unite Scotland has confirmed.
By Ryan Duff
29/09/2022, 12:13 pm Updated: 29/09/2022, 6:22 pm
© Supplied by PetrofacPetrofac ballot

Around 140 members will vote on industrial action with the ballot opening today and closing on 27 October.

The industrial action ballot follows Unite members rejecting a 3 per cent pay offer with the broader measure of inflation (RPI) standing at 12.3 per cent.

Petrofac is a signatory to the Energy Services Agreement which is a collective bargaining agreement covering around 5,000 workers in the UK Continental Shelf.

Deck crew, platers, pipe fitters, electricians and riggers will all take part in the pay dispute ballot.

If successful the ballot will impact the maintenance and running of Repsol Sinopec’s North Sea platforms and the Flotta Oil Terminal.

The company’s North Sea assets that will be impacted include Arbroath, Auk, Bleo Holm, Claymore, Clyde, Fulmar, Montrose, Piper, Saltire and Tartan.

Repsol Sinopec Resources UK is a joint venture between Spain’s Repsol and China’s Sinopec.

Unite general secretary, Sharon Graham, said: “Unite’s highly skilled members working for Petrofac deserve a fair pay rise and the reinstatement of cuts made to their salary in 2020.

“Our members are helping to generate the eye-watering profits being made by the operator Repsol which are then being siphoned off to pay directors and shareholders across the globe but not the workforce itself.

“We will support our members all the way in their fight for better jobs, pay and conditions.”

Unite industrial officer, John Boland, added: “The workforce have been left with no option but to vote in a ballot over strike action.

“The main issue our members are furious about is the 10% salary reduction in 2020 which has not been addressed.

“Operators are drowning in the profits they are making yet our members are seeing next to nothing. In fact, they are being offered a real terms pay cut.

“Any industrial action due to the greed of Petrofac and the operator will have a major impact on the maintenance and running of the platforms.”

A Repsol Sinopec Resources UK  spokesperson said: “We can confirm workers on some Repsol Sinopec-operated assets have been balloted for industrial action.

“We continually review the remuneration of our offshore workforce and support fair compensation aligned with the market.

“Our priority remains the health, safety and well-being of our people.”

