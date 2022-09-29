Aberdeen energy storage firm rebrands ahead of growth drive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

Aberdeen energy storage firm rebrands ahead of growth drive

Pier Solutions, formerly Dynamix Modular, is aiming for a 20% expansion in the next 12 months, creating new jobs in Aberdeen.
By Ryan Duff
29/09/2022, 12:31 pm Updated: 29/09/2022, 6:18 pm
James Walbrin, CEO, Pier Solutions

The Aberdeen-headquartered modular design and fabrication firm will create 10 new positions in the Granite City and Houston as it launches two new product lines.

Six new jobs have been created in the North East of Scotland at the time of the company’s rebrand.

The company also confirmed it will be changing its name to Pier Solutions to “facilitate further international growth”.

Pier Solutions, formerly Dynamix Modular, launched in 2016 and the current chief executive, James Walbrin assumed the roll last year.

The expansion and rebrand announcement follows a raft of new contract wins worth more than £1.8 Million with global operators and service companies for their bespoke modular solutions.

During his short time in charge, Walbrin has seen the company grow from two employees to 22 and is now aiming to increase turnover to more than £4 million in the UK alone within the next year, with further revenue expected from international deals.

Mr Walbrin said: “At a time when we are expanding our presence in the Americas and Middle East as well as expanding our service offering, now is the right time for a new start – and a new name in Pier Solutions.

“With our reputation for innovation and efficient project delivery, we are now the leading experts in integrating multiple technologies and systems within modular solutions.

“Our £6 million turnover forecast for the coming year is the first step in what we expect to be a great period of growth for the company.”

The company has also set its sights on expanding its presence in  North and Central America as well as the Middle East.

Mr Walbrin added: “Our recent contract wins have further strengthened our reputation for innovation and efficient project delivery.

“We’ve built a name for delivering solutions that are tailored to clients’ exact requirements to help them drive performance.

“Applying the expertise of our team throughout every stage of the process from initial concept to delivery is central to our success and everyone in the business knows that they have an important role to play in our continued expansion.”

