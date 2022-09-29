Aberdeen energy storage firm rebrands ahead of growth drive

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Pier Solutions, formerly Dynamix Modular, is aiming for a 20% expansion in the next 12 months, creating new jobs in Aberdeen.

The Aberdeen-headquartered modular design and fabrication firm will create 10 new positions in the Granite City and Houston as it launches two new product lines.

Six new jobs have been created in the North East of Scotland at the time of the company’s rebrand.

The company also confirmed it will be changing its name to Pier Solutions to “facilitate further international growth”.

Pier Solutions, formerly Dynamix Modular, launched in 2016 and the current chief executive, James Walbrin assumed the roll last year.

The expansion and rebrand announcement follows a raft of new contract wins worth more than £1.8 Million with global operators and service companies for their bespoke modular solutions.

During his short time in charge, Walbrin has seen the company grow from two employees to 22 and is now aiming to increase turnover to more than £4 million in the UK alone within the next year, with further revenue expected from international deals.

Mr Walbrin said: “At a time when we are expanding our presence in the Americas and Middle East as well as expanding our service offering, now is the right time for a new start – and a new name in Pier Solutions.

“With our reputation for innovation and efficient project delivery, we are now the leading experts in integrating multiple technologies and systems within modular solutions.

“Our £6 million turnover forecast for the coming year is the first step in what we expect to be a great period of growth for the company.”

The company has also set its sights on expanding its presence in North and Central America as well as the Middle East.

Mr Walbrin added: “Our recent contract wins have further strengthened our reputation for innovation and efficient project delivery.

“We’ve built a name for delivering solutions that are tailored to clients’ exact requirements to help them drive performance.

“Applying the expertise of our team throughout every stage of the process from initial concept to delivery is central to our success and everyone in the business knows that they have an important role to play in our continued expansion.”