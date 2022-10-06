Shell warns of drop in Q3 profits as refining margins decline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

Shell warns of drop in Q3 profits as refining margins decline

Shell (LON: SHEL) expects a dip in third quarter profits as a decrease in refining margins takes effect.
Allister Thomas
06/10/2022, 7:46 am Updated: 06/10/2022, 8:31 am
The energy giant said the decrease to $15 per barrel, compared to $28 in Q2, will have an impact of $1bn – $1.4bn on adjusted earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation.

Shell will release its Q3 results on October 27.

Elsewhere in the note, Shell said tax paid will be between $3.4-$3.8bn during the third quarter, though did not provide estimates to its underlying profits for the period.

The first half of the year saw Shell post pre-tax profits of $36.9bn.

Q3

Upstream production for Shell in Q3 is expected to be between 1,750 – 1,850 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day, down from Q2’s 1,917 thousand.

Integrated Gas production is expected to be between 890 – 940 thousand barrels per day, versus Q2’s 944 thousand.

Meanwhile Renewables and Energy Solutions adjusted earnings could be between a $300 million loss to $300m income in the quarter, versus earnings of $725m in the previous period.

Elsewhere Marketing sales volumes will be between 2,350 – 2,750 thousand barrels per day, in line with Q2’s 2,515 thousand.

Cash flow

Cash flow from operations have been hit by $2.5bn in “working capital outflows” during August and Shell said further impacts could be seen in September.

This is a combination of price impacts on inventory, changes in inventory volumes (including gas storage), margining effects on derivatives and movements in accounts payable and receivables balances, the oil giant said.

The results on October 27 come after Shell CEO Ben van Beurden “flung open a door” on the windfall tax debate this week, backing further levies on oil companies in order to protect the poor from rising fuel costs.

Mr van Beurden will retire at the end of this year, to be replaced in the top job on January 1 by Wael Sawan, Shell’s current head of the  integrated gas and renewables division.

