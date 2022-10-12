FOI figures show energy firms casting the net far and wide to plug skills gaps

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

FOI figures show energy firms casting the net far and wide to plug skills gaps

Energy companies are looking further afield to plug their skills gaps as the industry grapples with a tight resource pool.
Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
12/10/2022, 7:00 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Shutterstockenergy skills gaps

Energy companies are looking further afield to plug their skills gaps as the industry grapples with a tight resource pool.

Energy Voice has seen data on the number of skilled worker visa applications received by the Home Office for the category “electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply” since 2019.

It shows a huge post-Brexit increase in the number of entry permit submissions, particularly from South Asia.

Obtained under freedom of information (FOI), the figures also shine a light on the number of people from the European Union who now have to jump through hoops to work in the UK’s energy industry.

© Supplied by Eversheds Sutherland
Skilled worker visa applications coming into the UK for electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply.

Jobs covered by the data include the production, transmission, distribution or manufacture of electricity, the distribution of gaseous fuels or trade of gas through mains, and steam and air conditioning supply

In the second quarter of this year, the Home Office received a total of 182 skilled worker visa applications from people wanting to work in the industry.

Of those, 78 requests were from South Asia, predominantly India, while 27 were also lodged by workers from the Philippines, who tend to be seafarers.

There were also a number of applications from France (17), China (13), Pakistan (10) and Spain (10).

For comparison in the first quarter of 2019, before the UK left the EU, just 36 skilled worker visas were submitted, seven of which were from South Asia.

At that time, workers from the EU 14 – Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Republic of Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Sweden – didn’t have to apply for permission to work in the UK.

© Supplied by Eversheds Sutherland
Skilled worker visa applications for electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply in Q2 2022.

Euan Smith, a partner in employment at legal firm Eversheds Sutherland, said: “The figures indicate a material rise in migrant workers coming into the UK to work in this sector since 2020.

“Brexit is certainly partly responsible for that: since 2020, Skilled Workers visas have been necessary for EEA nationals; previously, those workers had freedom of movement to come and work in the UK.

“What’s more interesting is that the numbers of skilled worker visa applications from non-EEA countries have risen materially, particularly from India and the Philippines. Those numbers are far greater than they were prior to Brexit and prior to the pandemic.”

Due in no small part to Brexit, many industries in the UK are struggling to fill employment gaps, with the unemployment rate at the lowest level since 1974.

© Supplied by Eversheds Sutherlan
Euan Smith, partner, Eversheds Sutherland

Given its use of overseas contractors, the impact of skills shortages on the energy industry has been particularly acute.

Many companies have reported a lack of available talent, and there are fears plans to scale up North Sea production could amplify the issue.

Steps are being taken to address the problem though, including making it easier for workers to move between industries, as well as the government’s decision to scrap controversial IR35 reforms.

Mr Smith said: “In the context of a skills shortage in the UK energy sector, the figures suggest that businesses are adapting to the new environment by looking further afield for workers – and using permitted immigration routes to address those shortages.”

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts