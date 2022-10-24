Greenpeace ‘occupy’ Westminster to demand ‘proper windfall tax’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

Greenpeace ‘occupy’ Westminster to demand ‘proper windfall tax’

Greenpeace activists “occupied” the House of Parliament on Monday to call for a “proper windfall tax” on oil and gas companies.
Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
24/10/2022, 4:28 pm Updated: 24/10/2022, 4:33 pm
The Houses of Parliament in Westminster.

About 30 protestors entered Westminster, carrying with them energy bills and testimonies from people struggling with the cost-of-living crisis.

They staged a sit-down protest before leaving voluntarily, it is understood.

Greenpeace UK’s co-executive director, Will McCallum, said: “Rishi Sunak should have realised by now the huge mistake he made by blocking plans for warmer homes and failing to properly tax fossil fuel giants.

“People need permanently lower bills and a safe climate, and that means more renewable energy, more financial support, a nationwide street-by-street insulation programme, and a proper tax on the energy profiteers to pay for it.”

It comes just hours after Rishi Sunak was named as the new Tory leader, meaning he will become the UK’s next prime minister.

The former chancellor will succeed Liz Truss in the top job after Penny Mordaunt backed out of the race at the eleventh hour.

Greenpeace are demanding Mr Sunak acts to “lower bills immediately” and provide support for households by insulating homes and boosting green energy supplies.

To foot the bill, the environmental group wants a “proper windfall tax on fossil fuel profits”.

North Sea producers takings are already being taxed 20% higher than usual due to the energy profits levy, announced in May.

Mr Sunak, who was Chancellor at the time, unveiled the measure in response to a spike in household energy bills.

Following a rise in oil and gas prices in the last year, largely driven by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, many North Sea companies have posted record profits in recent month.

In a series of Tweets, Greenpeace said: “Rishi Sunak could provide support for those in need, insulate homes and expand cheap renewable energy.

“To help pay for it, he could properly tax record fossil fuel profits.

“We are now on our 3rd Prime Minister this year while bills soar and the climate crisis goes unchecked.”

Earlier today climate activists from the group Last Generation threw mashed potato at Monet’s Les Meules, which was sold at auction in 2019 for $110,747,000.

