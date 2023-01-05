Aberdeenshire’s Denholm Environment rounds off 2022 with £414k investment

An error occurred. Please try again.

Denholm Environmental, a subsidiary of Denholm Energy, finished 2022 on a high with dual announcements.

As well as expanding into a new overseas market, the Aberdeenshire-headquartered firm has made a six-figure investment in new equipment.

It follows the recent completion of the company’s first contract in South America, where it carried out on an FPSO cargo oil tank.

Further work is slated for the first quarter of 2023.

With bases in Invergordon, Inverurie and Grangemouth, Denholm Environmental specialises in industrial services, waste management and process decontamination.

The company hopes the completion of the South American project will act as a springboard towards further work in the region.

In delivering the FPSO job, the company used experience honed in the North Sea, including recent simultaneous work scopes on six FPSOs in the UK and Norway.

Additionally, Denholm Environmental is continuing to invest in its UK-based HGV fleet, and has ploughed $500,000 (£414,000) into chemical decontamination capabilities.

The cash will expand opportunities in the offshore production, onshore refining and petrochemical sectors.

On top of the decommissioning market, which continue to keep the Denholm Environmental team busy, organic growth in the Scottish distilling market has led to bookings for work to be carried out in 2023.

Last year was a “momentous” one for the company, which completed the acquisition of Carlisle-based specialist industrial services experts Andidrain for an undisclosed sum.

Denholm Environmental also carried out its first contract in Dubai.

Scott Addison, the company’s director of sales and business development, said: “The wealth of experience gained here in the UK is standing us in good stead as we diversify our UK income streams and seek to expand our corporate horizons in emerging overseas markets.

“Key to growth is having the right people and the right equipment and we have been significant strides forward on both fronts this year which will position us well for growth in 2023 and beyond.”