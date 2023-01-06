Watch: Well-Safe Defender arrives in Cromarty Firth ahead of Spirit job

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Watch: Well-Safe Defender arrives in Cromarty Firth ahead of Spirit job

Well-Safe Solution’s Defender rig is now moored up in the Cromarty Firth ahead of embarking on its inaugural contact under its new guise.
Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
06/01/2023, 12:01 pm Updated: 06/01/2023, 1:09 pm
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by Aventus energyWell-Safe Defender Cromarty Firth
The Well-Safe Defender will depart in March for its inaugural P&A campaign.

Well-Safe Solution’s Defender rig is now moored up in the Cromarty Firth ahead of embarking on its inaugural contact under its new guise.

Aventus Energy has shared footage of the semi-submersible, formerly the WilPhoenix, arriving in Invergordon to prepare for its P&A campaign with Spirit Energy.

It is due to head out to the North Sea in March to tackle 14 wells on the Trees and Chestnut fields.

A Well-Safe Solutions spokesperson said: “The Well-Safe Defender has been brought quayside in Invergordon to enable the final phase of well plug and abandonment-specific upgrades to begin.

“We are very much looking forward to its mobilisation for Spirit Energy later this quarter and thank Aventus Energy and our supply chain partners for their assistance to date.”

In a post online, Aventus Energy said: “Aventus Energy were delighted to support Well-Safe Solutions and First Marine Solutions with bringing their newest addition, the Well-Safe Defender into Invergordon. With our service partners, we were able to execute the safe arrival and mooring at Invergordon.

“We now look forward to continuing working with the Well-Safe Solutions team to execute a number of scopes onboard ahead of mobilisation later this year.

“We would like to thank Well-Safe Solutions for entrusting Aventus Energy with this project.”

Show time

Decommissioning specialist Well-Safe previously said the contract with Spirit will create around 60 jobs.

The company bought the Defender, formerly the WilPhoenix, from Awilco Drilling in June last year in a £12.4 million deal.

It subsequently underwent improvements as part of its repurposing as a dedicated plugging and abandonment (P&A) asset, and joins the Guardian and Protector in Well-Safe’s fleet.

Chestnut first came on stream for Spirit Energy in and the firm last year submitted a decommissioning plan for the field, which has produced for a decade longer than planned.

avalon ping petroleum
Ping Petroleum has handed in plans for Avalon, off Aberdeen, to the UK Government. Pictured is the Excalibur FPSO.

Following speculation that the production vessel – the Hummingbird Spirit FPSO – was destined for scrap, it was then confirmed it had found a new lease of life.

It has been renamed “Excalibur” and is destined for the Ping Petroleum Avalon field next year.

Trees is operated by Spirit as a tie-back to the Brae Alpha platform.

Having started production in 1995, Spirit says the field has an expected field life of “2023+”.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts