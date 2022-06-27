Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Decom

Decom firm Well-Safe Solutions raises £50m to cover rig purchase and fund growth

Decommissioning specialist Well-Safe Solutions has raised the cash needed to fund the purchase of its third rig.
By Hamish Penman
27/06/2022, 1:21 pm Updated: 27/06/2022, 1:22 pm
A sunset viewed from the Well-Safe Guardian

The Aberdeen-headquartered company today announced the completion of its third investment round, which yielded £50 million.

As well as covering the cost of the WilPhoenix semi-submersible rig, the money will also be used to broaden the capabilities Well-Safe offers to clients globally.

New and existing investors

London-based principal investment and financial advisory firm MW&L Capital Partners headed up the funding round, with participation from a consortium of new and existing investors.

This latest investment brings the total capital raised by the company to over £150m.

Well-Safe Solutions’ Aberdeen headquarters

Phil Milton, Well-Safe’s chief executive, said: “This further investment demonstrates our strong investor support, enabling ongoing growth here in the UK as well as delivering the next stage of Well-Safe’s international growth.

Take model to new markets

“The capital raised in previous investment rounds has been instrumental in enabling the company to put in place a world-class portfolio of bespoke well plug and abandonment (P&A) assets, backed by expert onshore and offshore teams.

Well-Safe chief executive Phil Milton at Global Energy Park at Nigg with the Well-Safe Guardian rig in the background.

“These investments are now bearing fruit thanks to recent contract wins and workscopes throughout the North Sea for our rigs and well engineering teams.

“As we continue to build upon Well-Safe’s operational record, we are looking forward to exporting this model to new markets, which have expressed an interest in our collaborative, multi-well, multi-operator approach to well decommissioning.”

WilPhoenix deal

Well-Safe recently welcomed the WilPhoenix, formerly owned by Awilco Drilling, into its fleet after completing a £12.4m deal.

The WilPhoenix rig will be renamed the Well-Safe Defender.

The rig will be renamed the Well-Safe Defender, and will undergo improvements as part of its repurposing as a dedicated plugging and abandonment (P&A) asset.

It joins the Well-Safe Guardian semi-sub and Well-Safe Protector jack-up rig.

String of wins for Well-Safe

The funding round follows hot on the heels of Well-Safe being awarded its first contract with Ithaca Energy for the Well-Safe Protector.

The jack-up will be used to decommission a handful of wells located in the southern North Sea.

It follows a period of “positive momentum” for Well-Safe, which has added more than 100 new employees to its books in the last year.

The Well-Safe Protector

Alasdair Locke, chairman and majority shareholder of Well-Safe Solutions, said: “Congratulations to Phil and his team for the continuing success in the execution of our plan.

“This financing allows a step change in the capabilities of Well-Safe Solutions, enabling us to be competitive on a global basis. I’m grateful for the support from existing and new investors.”

Julian Metherell, a founding partner of MW&L Capital Partners, added: “We are delighted to continue to partner with Well-Safe to build a world-class decommissioning business.

“We are well supported by existing investors and delighted to have attracted new investors who share our vision for the business.”

