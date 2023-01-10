Petronas awards EPCC prize for FLNG power plant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

Petronas awards EPCC prize for FLNG power plant

Malaysia’s Petronas has awarded local engineering company Kejuruteraan Asastera Berhad (KAB) a MYR230 million (US$52.6 million) engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning (EPCC) contract for a 52MW power plant for an upcoming floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) project.
By Energy Voice
10/01/2023, 2:38 am
The power plant will be located at the Sipitang Oil and Gas Industrial Park and will be the sole source of energy supply to Petronas’ upcoming FLNG development known as ZFLNG.

The ZLNG plant will be Sabah’s first near-shore natural gas facility. JGC and Samsung Heavy Industry (SHI) have also won work for the LNG facility in Malaysia, from Petronas. JGC is leading the engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning (EPCC) work, it said earlier this month. The Japanese company did not reveal the value of the contract. Reports have put it at $3 billion.

“The power plant, upon completion, will be the single largest gas engine plant in the country, and serve as a crucial power source for Petronas’ upcoming ZLNG plant,” noted KAB.

EPCC works for the power plant will commence in the second quarter of 2023 and are targeted to be completed in the first quarter of 2026, added the company.

The LNG project, with a minimum capacity of 2 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) is a first of its kind in Malaysia, Petronas said in December 2021. At the time, Petronas was planning to take a final investment decision (FID) by the end of 2022. With the flurry of recent contract awards FID is expected to be publicly announced in the coming months.

The FLNG project, which Petronas refers to as a “nearshore liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant” is planned to be ready for start-up by end of 2026.

Upon completion, the nearshore LNG plant, dubbed ZFLNG, will increase Petronas’ LNG production from floating LNG facilities from 2.7 MTPA to 4.7 MTPA. Currently, Petronas operates two floating LNG facilities, the PFLNG SATU and PFLNG DUA, at the Kebabangan and Rotan offshore gas fields respectively.

