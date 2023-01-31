2022 best year in a decade for new global oil and gas discoveries, says WoodMac

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

2022 best year in a decade for new global oil and gas discoveries, says WoodMac

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
31/01/2023, 7:00 am Updated: 31/01/2023, 8:34 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
global oil and gas

Last year was a bumper one for the global oil and gas exploration sector as it enjoyed its strongest 12 months in more than a decade.

Analysis carried out by Wood Mackenzie shows the sector created at least $33 billion of value, and achieved full-cycle returns of 22%, at $60 barrel Brent crude prices.

WoodMac’s ‘oil and gas exploration: 2022 in review’ report states that exploration well numbers were less than half the numbers during pre-pandemic years.

But, the total volume of 20 billion barrels of oil equivalent matched the average annual volumes between 2013 and 2019.

“2022 was a standout year for exploration,” said Julie Wilson, director of global exploration research at WoodMac.

“Volumes were good, but not stellar. However, explorers were able to drive very high value through strategic selection and focusing on the best and largest prospects.

The discoveries bring higher-quality hydrocarbons into companies’ portfolios, allowing them to reduce carbon by displacing less advantaged oil and gas supplies while also meeting the world’s energy needs.”

She added: “The highest value came from world-class discoveries in a new deepwater play in Namibia, as well as resource additions in Algeria and several new deepwater discoveries in Guyana and Brazil, where the latest wave of pre-salt exploration finally met with success.

“The average discovery last year was over 150 million barrels of oil equivalent, more than double the average of the previous decade.”

Liquids lead new resources

Liquids accounted for 60% of new global oil and gas resources discovered last year, according to the report.

This is only the third time in 20 years that liquids made up the majority of new discoveries, WoodMac said.

Wilson said: “There is a lot of uncertainty in future long-term demand scenarios for oil. Explorers are accelerating oil exploration to meet near and mid-term demand, while gas exploration was focused in geographies that can supply the gas-hungry European market.

“In some cases, major leases are approaching expiration of the exploration term and companies are pushing to optimize their value.

“By 2030, fast-tracked development of these new discoveries could deliver 1 million barrels per day in oil and 0.5 million barrels of equivalent per day gas production, generating $15bn in free cash flow.”

Majors and NOCs dominate

The exploration sector continues to be dominated by national oil companies (NOCs) and majors, with TotalEnergies, QatarEnergy and Petrobras leading the way in net-new discovered resources in 2022.

In total across the period, NOCs and majors accounted for almost three quarters of new resources discovered.

Wilson said: “Overall, we saw a year of continued discipline from explorers with exploration and appraisal well numbers largely flat from 2021. However, spend per well increased due to inflationary pressures. Appraisal well numbers increased as companies push towards final investment decisions in this short-term window of opportunity.”

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts