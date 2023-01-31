‘Historically low valuations’ could open up BP to an M&A bid, says investor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

‘Historically low valuations’ could open up BP to an M&A bid, says investor

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
31/01/2023, 7:14 am Updated: 31/01/2023, 8:33 am
“Historically low valuations of UK companies”, including oil giant BP (LON: BP), could make them “potentially-attractive takeover targets”, asset manager M&G has claimed.

In a research note, Michael Stiasny, head of UK equities at the investment firm, among the nation’s largest fund managers, says “we would not be shocked to see a big name in the oil and gas or mining sectors subject to a bid”.

London-listed energy giant BP was specifically singled out, with the supermajor “trading at a significant discount to their UK peers”.

As of this month, BP, which names M&G amongst its shareholders, has a market value of around £88 billion, according to tracking website companiesmarketcap.

For comparison, that is almost half of fellow London-listed supermajor Shell’s market cap, £165bn, while US giant ExxonMobil is valued at £379bn, making it the world’s 12th most valuable company.

In terms of oil and gas, Saudi Aramco leads the way with a market cap of some £1.5 trillion, putting it second only to Apple.

Mr Stiasny said: “Historically low valuations of UK companies, alongside currency weakness, have also created potentially-attractive takeover targets. We may, therefore, see high-profile companies leave UK indices.

“While we do not base our investment decisions on such speculation, we would not be shocked to see a big name in the oil and gas or mining sectors subject to a bid, with companies like BP trading at a significant discount to their US peers, even after a strong year of performance.”

He added: “After a difficult 2022, many investors are eager for a return of the global investment themes that have worked so well for them over the past decade. However, should our surprises come to pass, it’s possible 2023 may well turn out to be a rerun of the previous year, with old economy and value stocks potentially benefiting UK markets once more.”

