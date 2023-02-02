Sturgeon: those calling energy strategy a ‘betrayal’ haven’t read it properly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Sturgeon: those calling energy strategy a ‘betrayal’ haven’t read it properly

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
02/02/2023, 7:00 am Updated: 02/02/2023, 10:10 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by AGCCSturgeon energy strategy
Ryan Crighton, head of policy and communications at AGCC and a critic of the strategy, and Nicola Sturgeon.

Scotland’s First Minister has accused critics of her government’s controversial energy strategy of not engaging with the plan properly.

Nicola Sturgeon claimed “many of the companies” she regularly engages with are “very seized” of the opportunities presented by the move away from oil and gas.

She also committed to working in “partnership” with the sector, adding that descriptions of the plan as a “breathtaking betrayal” suggests there “hasn’t been a proper reading” of it.

In response, an Aberdeen business leader has called on the first minister to “listen to the experts and academics”, rather than “firing off nippy remarks”.

Energy strategy divided opinion

Published last month, the draft energy strategy and just transition plan is Holyrood’s blueprint for moving away from oil and gas.

It sets out the challenges, and potential economic benefits, of replacing hydrocarbons with renewables, as well as intentions to create thousands of green jobs.

© Shutterstock
Oil platform at sunset in the North Sea.

For many though, it was the plan’s “presumption against” new North Sea oil and gas exploration that leapt off the page.

Chief executive of Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce, Russell Borthwick branded the move a “breathtaking betrayal of one of Scotland’s biggest industries”, and concerns were raised about the potential job losses of pursuing such a tactic.

Chance to create more jobs

But Ms Sturgeon says “describing the strategy in that way suggests that there hasn’t been a proper reading of it, or absorbing of the potential in it”.

She added: “In terms of oil and gas, there is a real commitment to making sure that we achieve the energy transition in a way that is respectful to the skills, the people, the infrastructure and the expertise in the sector.

Sturgeon energy strategy © Supplied by Tim Edgeler/Scottish
Nicola Sturgeon spoke to Energy Voice on the sidelines of Scottish Renewables’ Offshore Wind Conference 2023 in Glasgow.

“But what the strategy makes very clear, and nobody can escape this, is that even if we didn’t have the climate emergency, North Sea oil and gas is a declining asset. The North Sea is a mature basin, and the research in the strategy showing that 20 years from now production – even if all of the new exploration opportunities are taken up – will be a tiny fraction of what it is now.

“There is an imperative to make that just transition, and the climate emergency makes it more important. The research in the strategy shows that if we get that transition right, we stand to create more jobs than are currently supported by oil and gas.”

Successive let-downs for Aberdeen

Ms Sturgeon also claimed also claimed there is “every reason” for Aberdeen to be optimistic, despite a string of disappointments for the city.

Snubs for the Acorn CCS project and the north-east’s bid to become a green freeport have added insult to the North Sea windfall tax’s injury.

Sturgeon energy strategy
Aberdeen, the heart of the UK’s oil and gas industry.<br />Picture supplied by Knight Frank

Successive let-downs have left many in Aberdeen concerned that city is on a downward trajectory, despite claims it will be the engine room of the UK’s energy transition engine room.

Ryan Crighton, Policy Director at Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce, said: “We have indeed read the document, which clearly shows that this strategy will blow a £9 billion hole in Scotland’s GVA at a time when our public finances are at breaking point.

“It also concedes that UK oil and gas extraction carries a relatively low carbon footprint compared to the countries we would become reliant upon for hydrocarbons if we pursued this path.

“Instead of firing off nippy remarks, the first minister needs to stop talking and start listening to the companies who are warning that the proposed presumption against future exploration is already costing the North-east crucial investment.

Sturgeon energy strategy © Ross Johnston/ Newsline Media
Ryan Crighton

“She also needs to listen to the experts and academics who say that accelerating away from oil and gas too fast, before renewables jobs are available at scale, will cost tens of thousands of jobs in the North-east of Scotland.

“And she also needs to listen to the Scottish public at large, 87% of whom think the UK should aim to meet its demand for oil and gas from domestic production.”

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts