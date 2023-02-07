Russian gas giant Novatek to delist in London

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

Russian gas giant Novatek to delist in London

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
07/02/2023, 1:49 pm Updated: 07/02/2023, 1:49 pm
Photo of Hamish Penman
Novatek delist London
London Stock Exchange

Novatek (LON: NVTK), Russia’s second largest gas producer, has announced plans to delist from the London Stock Exchange (LSE).

It follows the suspension of trading of the company’s “depository receipts” on March 3 2022,just days after the Kremlin launched a full scale invasion of Ukraine.

As a result of the freeze, Novatek has notified the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to cancel its London listing.

It means March 7 will be the company’s final day on the LSE, with the cancellation coming into force at 8am on March 8.

Following its exit from the LSE, Novatek will continue listing its shares on the regulated market of the Moscow Exchange, the gas giant said.

Novatek’s Yamal LNG

TotalEnergies stake

At the back end of last year, French supermajor TotalEnergies (XPAR: TTE) confirmed a $3.7 billion impairment in its Q4 results as a result of its stake Novatek.

TotalEnergies has already been taking a raft of big-money impairments due to its operations in Russia, which it said it has gradually started to withdraw from.

However, it said it cannot sell its 19.4% stake in Novatek, as it is forbidden to sell any assets to one of the group’s main shareholders as they are under European sanctions.

It has removed its directors on the board of Novatek though, as they could no longer fulfil their duties.

In turn, that means the firm is not meeting criteria for accounting regulations.

This means TotalEnergies will no longer account for its 19.4% stake in Novatek in its company accounts, due out tomorrow.

