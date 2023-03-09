Ex-Shell CEO van Beurden netted £9.7m in 2022

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

Ex-Shell CEO van Beurden netted £9.7m in 2022

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
09/03/2023, 7:55 am Updated: 09/03/2023, 10:23 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Bloombergvan Beurden £9.7m Shell
Ben van Beurden

Ben van Beurden, until recently the chief executive of Shell (LON: SHEL), was paid £9.7 million by the oil giant last year.

That is over £3m more than in 2021, according to the group’s annual report, when the Dutchman took home a total remuneration of £6.3m.

Meanwhile, group chief financial officer, Sinead Gorman, banked £2.8m, after taking up the role in April 2022.

But an NGO has accused Shell’s board of making riches “on the back of fossil-fuel funded war in Ukraine and a global energy crisis”.

According to Global Witness, it would take an average UK worker 294 years to earn the same pay as Mr van Beurden.

The group also claims he “may still be set to get an extra £2.13 million this year to advise the company, and for ‘loss of office’”.

Shell record profits © Supplied by Greenpeace
Greenpeace activists targeted Shell’s headquarters after the oil giant posted record earnings.

After a bumper year for the London-listed supermajor, it published its 2022 annual report on Thursday morning, with the document shedding light on the earnings of its top brass,

After almost a decade in post, Mr Van Beurden formally announced in September that he would be leaving the group.

He officially called it a day at the turn at the turn of the year, with Wael Sawan, formerly Shell’s head of integrated gas and renewables, replacing him.

A few weeks later, Shell published its 2022 results, in which hit a new all-time earnings high after more than doubling its year-on-year profits.

The announcement was met with fury, particularly given the UK’s ongoing cost-of-living crisis which has been driven largely by soaring energy bills.

Alice Harrison, fossil fuels campaign leader at Global Witness, said: “Shell’s CEO earnt in one year what a typical UK worker would earn in 6 lifetimes. Surely most of us can agree that one person shouldn’t be able to amass such huge wealth on the back of fossil-fuel funded war in Ukraine and a global energy crisis?

“It’s a sign of just how broken our energy system is that Shell and other fossil fuel companies have made record-breaking profits from an energy crisis that’s forcing families to choose between heating their homes and putting food on the table.

“We’re calling on the UK government to implement a people-first windfall tax in next week’s Spring Budget, which includes executive bonuses. And to ensure a rapid transition to homegrown renewable energy sources that are cleaner and cheaper than oil and gas, and better for energy security. We can’t afford to keep on propping up an industry that prioritises the profits of the wealthy few over the basic needs of ordinary people.”

