Hiring: NSTA lists £96,055 head of disputes and sanctions job

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Hiring: NSTA lists £96,055 head of disputes and sanctions job

By Ryan Duff
13/03/2023, 3:07 pm
© Supplied by NSTANSTA
The NSTA Wells Insight Report

The North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) has posted a job advert for a new head of disputes and sanctions, with an annual salary of £96,055.

Among the responsibilities listed in the description is “developing strategies to ensure the strategic and impactful deployment of the NSTA’s regulatory powers”, as well as 10 other bullet points.

The NSTA writes: “This is an exciting opportunity for a highly motivated individual to step into a stretching leadership role with responsibility for shaping the NSTA’s approach to enforcement in this technically and commercially complex industry.”

The regulatory body say that this position will “suit an experienced lawyer looking for a new challenge in the public sector”, or someone with “significant leadership experience working in the casework or enforcement function of economic regulation.”

The full-time, permanent, position is a hybrid role in which the successful candidate will be able to work from either London or Aberdeen, however, the job will also require “occasional travel within the UK”.

Late last year the North Sea regulator posted an advertisement for a decommissioning job with a £118,000 a year pay cheque, as the organisation looked to reshuffle of its top team.

The duties that came with this role were to lead its team towards “£20bn cost efficiencies from future decommissioning work”.

Recently, it was reported that up to £220 billion could be spent on North Sea oil and gas, offshore wind, CCS and hydrogen projects before the end of the decade.

The NSTA’s chief executive, Stuart Payne, set out the size of the prize at the start of International Energy Week, saying: “get on with delivery, demonstrate progress and get real projects scaled up and running”.

“The organisation I lead, the NSTA, is stepping up to do all we can help the UK seize this great opportunity,” Mr Payne told the event.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts