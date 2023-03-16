UK government returning to “snail-like habits” in “underwhelming” budget

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

UK government returning to “snail-like habits” in “underwhelming” budget

By Ryan Duff
16/03/2023, 1:37 pm Updated: 16/03/2023, 1:46 pm
© Chris Sumner/DCT MediaRussell Borthwick
Russell Borthwick

Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce’s boss slammed Jeremy Hunt’s “underwhelming at best” Spring budget as the government returns to “snail-like habits”.

During the chamber of commerce business breakfast at the Granite City’s Sandman Hotel, chief executive Russell Borthwick posed the question to those in attendance, “does the region get short-changed?”

Mr Borthwick said that the Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce (AGCC) composed a letter to the chancellor ahead of the UK government’s Spring Budget this week and “once again Mr Hunt has refused to listen” according to the north-east boss.

Acorn woes

© Supplied by Michal Wachucik
AGCC Spring Budget 2023 business breakfast.

Expressing disappointment on Peterhead’s proposed Acorn Carbon Capture and Storage site experiencing delays yet again in a “snail-like” display from Westminster.

It was said that the UK government needs to match the cash pledged by Holyrood’s just transition fund.

Mr Borthwick said: “We now need to have it confirmed quickly that Acorn and the Scottish CCUS, which has the carbon storage potential for all the CO2 emitted in the UK since the Industrial Revolution, to be included before investors take their money elsewhere.”

This comes as Simon Brebner, chief executive of Peterhead Port Authority told the Chancellor to pick up the pace on support for the Acorn CCS project. He warned the region has “waited too long for this as it is”.

Show me the money

© Supplied by Michal Wachucik
EY’s Derek Leith at the AGCC Spring Budget 2023 business breakfast.

One of the speakers at the event, Bob Cardno, a partner at EY, said that he was unable to find the £20 billion pledge to carbon capture in the UK balance sheets which prompted his colleague, Derek Leith, to joke that this was simply an accumulation of 20 years of billion-pound pledges that the sector had not seen yet.

“I have to say, I went hunting to see if I could find that £20 billion somewhere in the numbers and I couldn’t find it.”

However, it is worth noting that Mr Cardno did say that despite not being able to find the sum in the report, it does not mean the figure is not there.

‘The first budget since 2021’

© Supplied by Zara Farrar / HM Tre
The Chancellor Jeremy Hunt walks outside Downing Street with the Budget box.

The EY partner argued that due to the turbulent time in UK politics over the past couple of years (that’s putting it mildly), with multiple cabinets formed by a revolving door of Tory prime ministers, Wednesday’s document effectively served as “the first budget since 2021”.

Even if this is the “first budget since 2021”, Mr Leith joined the AGCC boss in his disapproval of the document, saying: “Nothing in the budget left me feeling any more confident.”

Later adding: “I feel quite irritated about where we have found ourselves as an industry.”

Wider industry reaction

AREG © Supplied by AREG
Jean Morrison

Those speaking at the AGCC business breakfast were not alone in expressing disapproval since Jeremy Hunt delivered his Spring Budget speech in the House of Commons this week.

Insurance firm Qdos has said the omission of IR35 reforms from a so-called back to work budget “smack of irony”.

The trade body Offshore Energies UK added that it was “disappointed” by the budget, claiming it “missed the mark.”

However, Jean Morrison, chair of Aberdeen Renewable Energy Group (AREG), welcomed the government’s plan for scaling up the UK’s carbon capture and storage sector with £20 billion of investment.

She said: “Although we are disappointed the Acorn project at St Fergus was not mentioned during the Chancellor’s speech, we remain optimistic that with government investment the North-east can be front and centre of CCS expansion.

“The Buchan project has the potential to accelerate the rollout of technology across the UK and we hope to see it on the shortlist of eligible projects later this month.

“In this region, we have access to specialist skills, stemming from 50 years’ expertise in the oil and gas sector, not to mention two leading academic institutions to help facilitate collaboration across industry, government, and research as well as proximity to the infrastructure and facilities to allow industry to capture, transport and store CO2 emissions.”

