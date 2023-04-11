Denholm Environmental unveils plans to invest £1.5m in UK fleet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Denholm Environmental unveils plans to invest £1.5m in UK fleet

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
11/04/2023, 7:00 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by graniteprDenholm Engineering UK fleet
Denholm Environmental MD Brian Ritchie.

Industrial services specialist Denholm Environmental has unveiled plans for a seven-figure investment in its UK fleet this year.

A total of £1.5 million will be spent on new trucks, tankers and more, spread across the company’s four sites in Invergordon, Grangemouth and Carlisle, as well as its headquarters in Inverurie.

It follows a significant uptick in business for the firm, a subsidiary of Denholm Energy, particularly in the brewing, distilling and utilities sectors.

Waste to energy project maintenance, including anaerobic digestion units, also make up a large portion of Denholm’s UK work.

Overseas, the company is kept busy with a raft of energy projects in the likes of South America and the Middle East.

With ongoing recruitment across its operations, Denholm has set its sights on further growth at home and abroad.

And there are hopes this latest investment will act as a springboard towards fulfilling ambitious expansion plans in the months ahead.

At the end of last year, Denholm bagged its first contract in South America, where it carried out work on a FPSO cargo oil tank, and completed its inaugural project in Dubai.

Denholm Environmental managing director Brian Ritchie said: “This investment in fleet will allow us to uplevel our service offering across the UK, increasing our capacity and our ability to flex in meeting the needs of a growing client base.”

Denholm Environmental provides one-stop, turnkey industrial services, liquid waste management and decontamination solutions to the oil and gas, petrochemical, power generation, and utilities industries.

