Denholm Environmental unveils plans to invest £1.5m in UK fleet

Industrial services specialist Denholm Environmental has unveiled plans for a seven-figure investment in its UK fleet this year.

A total of £1.5 million will be spent on new trucks, tankers and more, spread across the company’s four sites in Invergordon, Grangemouth and Carlisle, as well as its headquarters in Inverurie.

It follows a significant uptick in business for the firm, a subsidiary of Denholm Energy, particularly in the brewing, distilling and utilities sectors.

Waste to energy project maintenance, including anaerobic digestion units, also make up a large portion of Denholm’s UK work.

Overseas, the company is kept busy with a raft of energy projects in the likes of South America and the Middle East.

With ongoing recruitment across its operations, Denholm has set its sights on further growth at home and abroad.

And there are hopes this latest investment will act as a springboard towards fulfilling ambitious expansion plans in the months ahead.

At the end of last year, Denholm bagged its first contract in South America, where it carried out work on a FPSO cargo oil tank, and completed its inaugural project in Dubai.

Denholm Environmental managing director Brian Ritchie said: “This investment in fleet will allow us to uplevel our service offering across the UK, increasing our capacity and our ability to flex in meeting the needs of a growing client base.”

Denholm Environmental provides one-stop, turnkey industrial services, liquid waste management and decontamination solutions to the oil and gas, petrochemical, power generation, and utilities industries.