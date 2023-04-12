Petrofac issues profit warning ahead of 2022 full-year results

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Petrofac issues profit warning ahead of 2022 full-year results

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
12/04/2023, 7:41 am Updated: 12/04/2023, 10:30 am
© Supplied by PetrofacPetrofac full-year results

Energy services giant Petrofac (LON: PFC) is tempering expectations ahead of the publication of its full year results for 2022, slated for April 25.

It follows a “thorough” management review of the group’s “portfolio of contracts, associated outstanding contractual and commercial issues, and opportunities to improve liquidity by accelerating working capital inflows”.

In a trading update, Petrofac says that, following the analysis, its ebit – earnings before interest and tax – will be between $140 million and $160m lower than first though.

That comprises both incremental project costs and a “cautious view of the quantum and timing of recognition of certain revenue claims” that would have partly offset those costs.

As a consequence, Petrofac now expects to report a full year group EBIT loss of about $150m to $170m for 2022.

That includes an EBIT loss of approximately $240m to $260m in engineering and construction, previously flagged by analysts as an issue for the London-listed group.

Petrofac expects around 50% of these additional costs to be paid over the remainder of 2023, with the balance spread over 2024 and 2025.

Additional costs relate to final completion activities in the company’s legacy portfolio, primarily on projects that are now substantially completed.

Petrofac isn’t the first energy services group to endure financial hardship in recent times, with inflation and supply crunches causing headaches for many.

Despite the challenges, the group says it remains focused on ensuring it has sufficient liquidity to support its strategy.

This announcement comes around a week after Tareq Kawash formally took over as chief executive of the company, replacing Sami Iskander.

Petrofac CEO
Tareq Kawash will become Petrofac CEO in March.

Mr Kawash said: “Petrofac’s focus is on completing legacy contracts as quickly, efficiently and safely as possible. We are taking steps to ensure the financial strength of the business by unlocking working capital and, where appropriate, balancing long-term value against near-term liquidity.

“Although we are disappointed to announce additional costs on these legacy contracts, in particular the Thai Oil Clean Fuels project, ongoing collaboration with clients and partners will de-risk future delivery.

“I joined Petrofac because the business has a significant opportunity to deploy its leading capabilities to help clients deliver much needed energy infrastructure. This was demonstrated in the recent significant award of a long-term agreement to support critical European offshore wind infrastructure. Alongside converting a healthy pipeline of future opportunities – with a number of awards at preferred bidder stage – we are working to draw a line under the projects of the past, putting Petrofac in a strong position to deliver future growth.”

