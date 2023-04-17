United Oil and Gas to sell Maria discovery license

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

United Oil and Gas to sell Maria discovery license

By Ryan Duff
17/04/2023, 7:55 am
© Repsol Sinopec Resources UKPiper Bravo Covid
Piper Bravo

United Oil and Gas (LON: UOG) has entered into a binding asset purchase agreement with Quattro Energy for the conditional sale of the UK Central North Sea Licence containing the Maria discovery.

For an as yet undisclosed sum, Quattro Energy will take on Licence P2519, located in Block 15/18e.

The two firms have agreed an extension of the long stop date which was originally 16th April 2023, pushing it back to the 17th of May.

This it to allow additional time for the asset purchase agreement conditions required for completion to be “satisfied”.

United says that there will be a further update to the sale processes “in due course.”

Earlier this year, a contingent resources audit conducted by Gaffney, Cline and Associates, found the Maria discovery holds up to 17.7 million barrels of oil and gas.

United Oil and Gas currently owns a 100% stake in the license of the Maria discovery which has possible reserves of 17.7 million barrels of oil and gas (mmboe), however, the research does indicate a best estimate of 10.2 mmboe.

This was an evaluation of contingent resources which are quantities of petroleum that are potentially recoverable, however, at present they are not currently considered to be commercially recoverable.

