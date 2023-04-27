Subsea 7’s backlog grows as it is ‘confident’ in cash generation this year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Subsea 7’s backlog grows as it is ‘confident’ in cash generation this year

By Ryan Duff
27/04/2023, 10:55 am
© Supplied by Port of AberdeenSubsea 7's Seven Atlantic dive support vessel entering and berthing at Port of Aberdeen's South Harbour. (Photo: Ross Johnston/Newsline Media)
Subsea 7's Seven Atlantic dive support vessel entering and berthing at Port of Aberdeen's South Harbour. (Photo: Ross Johnston/Newsline Media)

Subsea 7 (OSLO: SUBC) has announced its Q1 results, revealing a growing backlog in work since the beginning of the year.

This “sustained high level of demand” from Subsea 7’s clients set the firm up for “strong cash generation”, according to the firm’s chief executive, John Evans.

Mr Evans said: “While this year marks a period of re-investment in both the subsea and renewables businesses, we are confident that our strategy positions the Group for strong cash generation, and the return of excess capital to shareholders, next year and beyond.”

Subsea 7’s backlog stands held a value of £7.78 billion ($9.7 bn) on 31 March 2023, of which £3.21 bn ($4.0 bn) is to be carried out in 2023 and £2.73 bn ($3.4 bn) in 2024.

Recent awards and ongoing bids underpin the company’s confidence in the outlook, this is due to a return of adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) margins to a range of 15-20% over the coming four years.

The firm’s EBITA since the beginning of the year stands at around £85.86 million ($107 m).

Subsea 7 lost £23.27m ($29 m) as of 31 March while cutting net operating loss to £12.04 m ($15 m), compared to net operating loss of £24.87 ($31 m) in Q1 2022.

John Evan’s company generated revenues of £999.79 m ($1.246 b).

Mr Evens concluded: “Overall, Subsea7 delivered a satisfactory financial performance in the first quarter and we are confident in the outlook for the remainder of the year and beyond.”

This comes as Subsea 7 hailed an order intake of $7bn for 2022, its largest since 2013.

However, after a $100m tax charge, Subsea 7 saw a flat net income, staying at $36m, the same as 2021.

Subsea 7 said it booked a $36 increase in taxes compared to 2021, driven by an increase in income tax combined with “irrecoverable withholding taxes in certain jurisdictions”.

Before tax, the firm had an income of $136.3m, up from $100.7m in 2021.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts