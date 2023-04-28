TAQA to remove upper jacket of East Brae off Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

TAQA to remove upper jacket of East Brae off Aberdeen

By Ryan Duff
28/04/2023, 11:36 am
Brae decommissioning
The East Brae platform.

TAQA is set to remove the upper jacket and two associated pipelines from the East Brae platform, located 174 miles north-east of Aberdeen.

The scope of the decommissioning work involves the removal of the East Brae Upper Jacket from the topsides removal, the size of this infrastructure stretches from around 62 feet above sea level to 318ft below the water.

The lower parts of the foundations, or the “footings”, will be removed during a future decommissioning programme and do not fall within the scope of TAQA’s current project.

The pipeline and umbilical riser sections that are attached to the Upper Jacket will be removed during this project, with any remaining parts of these pipelines and umbilicals falling within wider Brae Area decommissioning programmes.

The risers will be isolated, de-energised, flushed, and disconnected from the platform topsides as part of East Brae Topsides decommissioning scope.

© Supplied by TAQA
East Brea upper jacket removal. All infrastructure shown in red is subject to be decommissioned throughout TAQA’s current project with the footings (shown in black) set to be removed at a later date.

The East Brae Topsides and Braemar subsea installation are covered in further Decommissioning Programmes which were approved in September 2020.

TAQA has not announced which contractor firm it has awarded the work to, however, the project schedule outlines that a firm should have been selected in Q2 last year.

Work on this project will continue to beyond 2026, according to TAQA’s decommissioning programme for the removal of the upper jackets and pipelines.

Last year TAQA made headlines as it completed a major decommissioning project at the Brae field.

The Abu Dhabi-headquartered energy firm removed the upper jacket of the Brae Bravo platform, as well as the west drilling rig on the Brae Alpha.

Carried out by Heerema Marine Contractors and AF Offshore Decom, more than 12,000 tonnes of material have been removed from the Brae field during the operation.

Heerema’s Sleipnir crane vessel removed the 1,000-tonne Brae Alpha rig in a single-lift on June 20. It then removed the 11,000-tonne Brae Bravo jacket.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts