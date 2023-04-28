TAQA to remove upper jacket of East Brae off Aberdeen

An error occurred. Please try again.

TAQA is set to remove the upper jacket and two associated pipelines from the East Brae platform, located 174 miles north-east of Aberdeen.

The scope of the decommissioning work involves the removal of the East Brae Upper Jacket from the topsides removal, the size of this infrastructure stretches from around 62 feet above sea level to 318ft below the water.

The lower parts of the foundations, or the “footings”, will be removed during a future decommissioning programme and do not fall within the scope of TAQA’s current project.

The pipeline and umbilical riser sections that are attached to the Upper Jacket will be removed during this project, with any remaining parts of these pipelines and umbilicals falling within wider Brae Area decommissioning programmes.

The risers will be isolated, de-energised, flushed, and disconnected from the platform topsides as part of East Brae Topsides decommissioning scope.

© Supplied by TAQA

The East Brae Topsides and Braemar subsea installation are covered in further Decommissioning Programmes which were approved in September 2020.

TAQA has not announced which contractor firm it has awarded the work to, however, the project schedule outlines that a firm should have been selected in Q2 last year.

Work on this project will continue to beyond 2026, according to TAQA’s decommissioning programme for the removal of the upper jackets and pipelines.

Last year TAQA made headlines as it completed a major decommissioning project at the Brae field.

The Abu Dhabi-headquartered energy firm removed the upper jacket of the Brae Bravo platform, as well as the west drilling rig on the Brae Alpha.

Carried out by Heerema Marine Contractors and AF Offshore Decom, more than 12,000 tonnes of material have been removed from the Brae field during the operation.

Heerema’s Sleipnir crane vessel removed the 1,000-tonne Brae Alpha rig in a single-lift on June 20. It then removed the 11,000-tonne Brae Bravo jacket.