Oil & Gas

Aberdeen energy consultancy 4C Global grows international footprint

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
04/05/2023, 7:00 am
© Supplied by 4C GlobalFinlay Johnston, managing director of 4C Global Consultancy.
Aberdeen firm 4C Global Consultancy is marking its third birthday with the announcement of rapid expansion into international markets.

The company recently secured contracts worth over £250,000, with an expanding list of clients, including drilling contractors, operators, and service companies throughout the UK and abroad.

Spanning the life cycle from drilling to decommissioning, customers are supported by 4C Global’s growing network of international specialists, which now comprises a team of ten.

Among them is Jon Oliver Bryce, the former chief executive of North Sea rig contractor Awilco Drilling.

By collaborating with local professionals in the Middle East, Australia, North Africa, Norway and North America, founder Finlay Johnston is able to leverage over 80 years of combined experience.

Moreover, the firm is able to tap into local knowledge in key markets, propelling the business on an upward trajectory.

Established in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic, 4C Global aims to provide scalable solutions that allow companies to grow and develop.

More recently, the firm has expanded its services by providing market intelligence and contract strategy support to oil and gas operators, as well as rig and vessel brokerage, M&A support and capital raising.

Launched in 2020 by Finlay Johnston, 4C supports companies with strategy and business growth in multiple industries, including oil and gas, marine and new energy.

Mr Johnston, 4C Global managing director and industry expert, said: “As the UK Government continues to stall investment, companies need to look internationally to future proof their business for real growth.

“As UK businesses increasingly seek international growth, our global connectivity, rich market insights and extensive network ensures clients receive consistently high levels of service from professionals who possess a wealth of real-world knowledge. From this solid foundation, we look to the future with confidence, and we will achieve our long-term goals through a strategic balance of consolidation in traditional markets and expansion into new and emerging opportunities.”

