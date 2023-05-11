‘Uncertain economic outlook’ does not change Wood’s forecast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

‘Uncertain economic outlook’ does not change Wood’s forecast

By Ryan Duff
11/05/2023, 7:36 am
Wood offices in Aberdeen.

Ahead of its annual general meeting, Wood said that despite an “uncertain economic outlook, our expectations for 2023 remain unchanged.”

The Aberdeen-based Wood has been making headlines recently as US private-equity group Apollo looks to take over the north-east business.

Last month Wood (LON:WG) said it had canvassed shareholders and would now engage with Apollo to see if its most recent proposal can be turned into a firm offer by mid-May.

The company’s board also said it would now grant Apollo access to due diligence materials to facilitate any deal.

Ahead of its AGM today in Altens, the firm announced that revenue in the first quarter of this year is up in comparison to Q1 2022.

Wood reported $1,450 million in revinue, which it said reflected “good momentum across all business units and higher pass-through revenue.”

Despite revenues being up when compared to last year, the groups order book has dropped since the end of 2022.

As of the end of March, Wood’s orders stood at around $5.7 billion, which the firm describes as “slightly lower than at December 2022.”

However, Wood explains that this is due to the phasing of large multi-year awards in operations.

The reason for the north-east firm’s expectations for this year not changing is that it expects performance for 2023 will be weighted to the second half of the year.

The group describes “exceptional cash outflows” this year, which it reports have come in the first half of 2023.

Wood writes: “We expect adjusted EBITDA margins to be flat in the nearer term, partly as we reinvest in the business to secure growth. In the medium term, we see an opportunity for some margin improvement.”

Further adding: “We expect adjusted EBITDA to grow at mid to high single digit CAGR over the medium term, with momentum building over time as our strategy delivers.”

