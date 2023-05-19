‘Private chefs, fine sculptures and paintings’: Exxon ditches executive ‘god pod’ in Houston HQ move

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

‘Private chefs, fine sculptures and paintings’: Exxon ditches executive ‘god pod’ in Houston HQ move

In moving its corporate HQ from Dallas to Houston, ExxonMobil will do away with its legendary plush executive suites.
By Andrew Dykes
19/05/2023, 3:30 pm
© Supplied by ExxonMobilExxonMobil's new Houston campus.
ExxonMobil's new Houston campus.

Any major office move tends to be disruptive. However, for ExxonMobil’s top executives, the company’s plans may be somewhat more painful.

As part of a strategy announced last January, the supermajor is moving its corporate headquarters from Irving – the Dallas suburb which has hosted the company since the late 1980s – to its newer campus in Houston.

The announcement came as CEO Darren Woods also sought to combine Exxon’s chemical and refining divisions as part of a drive to save around $6bn this year, and preserve its generous dividends and buybacks for shareholders.

However, the move will also see the firm do away with some luxurious executive perks.

Nicknamed the “God Pod” the 20,000 square feet executive floor at Irving is reportedly accessible only to an elite band of the company’s top brass, and replete with private chefs, as well as sculptures and paintings from the company’s corporate collection.

According to Quartz, furnishings at the campus include, among other things, Anigre wood paneling, staircases from Africa, French limestone and Welsh slate – materials garnered from across the world, supposedly to project the company’s global operational reach.

Indeed, the site was dubbed by a local real estate agent as “the best corporate campus that no one’s ever seen.”

However, observers have suggested the move signals not just an efficiency drive but a reset of Exxon’s corporate culture towards something more “egalitarian.”

The more modern, glass-walled campus is split into several buildings with a central common area adorned with plants and water features, Bloomberg reported.

And while executives may still have their own floors in Houston, the Wall Street Journal suggests these spaces will be also glass-heavy, in a bid to foster transparency and collaboration.

Nevertheless, Mr Woods efficiency drive coupled with buoyant commodity prices has borne fruit. Last month Exxon’s recorded its fourth consecutive quarter of profits exceeding $10 billion – a streak not seen since the era of $145-a-barrel crude in 2008.

For his trouble, Mr Woods also bagged the largest pay packet of the major oil CEOs.

Houston office residents may even have new colleagues to welcome, with speculation now growing over whether Exxon will use some of its record cash flow for a major corporate acquisition.

Early-stage talks with Pioneer Natural Resources were reportedly held last month.

And while both companies declined to comment on the rumors, analysts suggested the deal would make strategic sense and would make the supermajor the largest producer in the US Permian Basin.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts