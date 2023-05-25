Aberdeen to bid farewell to giant oil rig as it departs for North Sea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Aberdeen to bid farewell to giant oil rig as it departs for North Sea

By Ryan Duff
25/05/2023, 11:25 am Updated: 25/05/2023, 10:15 pm
Semco maritime
The Noble Innovator jackup at the Port of Aberdeen. Pic: Ross Gatt/ Semco Maritime

The Noble Innovator, the giant oil rig which has become a part of the Aberdeen skyline in recent months, is set to depart the city’s South Harbour on Friday.

Having docked in the £400m expansion to the Port of Aberdeen in February the 200-metre-high legs of the jack-up oil rig were welcomed by port bosses at the time of its arrival.

It is now due to depart for a contract with BP.

Roddy James, chief commercial officer at Port of Aberdeen said in February that the arrival of the rig for major maintenance work is “a great win for the Aberdeen area and the whole of the north-east because it really means we can start to do projects like this”.

Not everyone welcomed the addition to the Granite City’s skyline with local residents in Torry, which is next to the South Harbour, criticising a lack of community input into the vessel’s arrival.

However, Mr James explained at the time: “It’s about securing jobs for the north-east.”

Maintenance work has been carried out on the rig and it is now set to go to work for UK energy supermajor BP, taking on a decommissioning gig in the central North Sea.

At the time of the Innovator’s arrival, Port of Aberdeen said the maintenance work scope will benefit the city’s economy and create jobs in the region through a “multi-million pound investment in local contract awards”.

The rig was the talk of the town when it entered the south Harbour, with Energy Voice sharing a video showing the view of the city from the vessel.

With successful work being carried out, vessels such as the Innovator may become a common sight on the north-east coastline.

However, others will likely not rival the 200-metre-plus height of the Noble Innovator.

Mr James said: “She’s probably one of the largest we’ll see, height-wise, but we can have other vessels that are longer or deeper but from a height perspective we probably won’t see anything taller than that.”

© Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
© Supplied by Ross Gatt/ Semco Mar Noble Innovator. Port of Aberdeen. Supplied by Ross Gatt/ Semco Maritime
© Supplied by DCTMedia/Chris Sumne The Noble Innovator rig in the Port of Aberdeen.
© Supplied by DCTMedia/Chris Sumne Well-Safe Solutions workers will support BP staff on the Noble Innovator rig, currently moored in the Port of Aberdeen.
© Supplied by DCTMedia/Chris Sumne The Noble Innovator rig in the Port of Aberdeen.

Recommended for you

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts