Video shows view from the top of huge Aberdeen oil rig

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Video shows view from the top of huge Aberdeen oil rig

A worker scaled the Noble Innovator, providing sweeping views of Aberdeen from the 200-metre jackup legs.
Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
15/02/2023, 9:11 pm Updated: 15/02/2023, 9:15 pm
Photo of Allister Thomas

A video shared with Energy Voice shows the view from the top of a huge North Sea oil rig stationed in Aberdeen.

The Noble Innovator jackup rig, which arrived in the Granite City this weekend, has legs more than 200 metres in height and has created a new landmark on the Aberdeen skyline.

Video shared by a worker, who did not wish to be named, shows sweeping views of the oil capital of Europe from the Innovator, docked at the £400m South Harbour Expansion.

Energy Voice revealed last wek that huge new vessels like jackup rigs were on the way for the South Harbour, which was followed by the Noble Innovator’s arrival on Saturday.

Since docking over the weekend, the rig has been the talk of the town with business and commerce leaders highlighting the industrial benefit of having such vessels in the region.

© Supplied by Chris Sumner/ DC Tho
Spotted: Rig watchers follow the Noble Innovator’s arrival in Aberdeen.

Local residents of nearby Torry have, however, decried a lack of community input into the vessel’s arrival.

Where oil and gas vessels go, residential concerns often follow; as shown by outcry last year from the Foinaven FPSO at Hunterston, and ongoing clashes with parts of the community at the Cromarty Firth as the port acts as a base for oil rigs.

The arrival of the Innovator comes as the industry seeks to inject a shot in the arm to North Sea drillers, who are seeing much more attractive prospects overseas in oil and gas regions that are newer, with more opportunity, and less heavily taxed.

Having arrived in Aberdeen, the oil rig will soon go to the central North Sea for decommissioning work for BP.

The energy firm highlighted the positive impact on the region.

Doris Reiter, senior vice president, BP North Sea, said: “The business decisions BP is taking today continue to positively impact the economy of Aberdeen, as they have for nearly 60 years.

“Our contract with Noble supports the supply chain to seize opportunities on our doorstep and demonstrate its world-class decommissioning capabilities.”

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts