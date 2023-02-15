Video shows view from the top of huge Aberdeen oil rig

An error occurred. Please try again.

A video shared with Energy Voice shows the view from the top of a huge North Sea oil rig stationed in Aberdeen.

The Noble Innovator jackup rig, which arrived in the Granite City this weekend, has legs more than 200 metres in height and has created a new landmark on the Aberdeen skyline.

Video shared by a worker, who did not wish to be named, shows sweeping views of the oil capital of Europe from the Innovator, docked at the £400m South Harbour Expansion.

Energy Voice revealed last wek that huge new vessels like jackup rigs were on the way for the South Harbour, which was followed by the Noble Innovator’s arrival on Saturday.

Since docking over the weekend, the rig has been the talk of the town with business and commerce leaders highlighting the industrial benefit of having such vessels in the region.

© Supplied by Chris Sumner/ DC Tho

Local residents of nearby Torry have, however, decried a lack of community input into the vessel’s arrival.

Where oil and gas vessels go, residential concerns often follow; as shown by outcry last year from the Foinaven FPSO at Hunterston, and ongoing clashes with parts of the community at the Cromarty Firth as the port acts as a base for oil rigs.

The arrival of the Innovator comes as the industry seeks to inject a shot in the arm to North Sea drillers, who are seeing much more attractive prospects overseas in oil and gas regions that are newer, with more opportunity, and less heavily taxed.

Having arrived in Aberdeen, the oil rig will soon go to the central North Sea for decommissioning work for BP.

The energy firm highlighted the positive impact on the region.

Doris Reiter, senior vice president, BP North Sea, said: “The business decisions BP is taking today continue to positively impact the economy of Aberdeen, as they have for nearly 60 years.

“Our contract with Noble supports the supply chain to seize opportunities on our doorstep and demonstrate its world-class decommissioning capabilities.”