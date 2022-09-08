UAE’s Lamprell puts pen to paper on huge contract for Moray West wind farm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK

UAE’s Lamprell puts pen to paper on huge contract for Moray West wind farm

UAE-based fabrication firm Lamprell has signed a contract worth between £100m - £200m for the Moray West windfarm off Scotland.
Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
08/09/2022, 8:13 am Updated: 08/09/2022, 8:22 am
© Supplied by Lamprelllamprell moray west

The deal, first agreed in March, has now been formally progressed with the wind farm’s developers Ocean Winds; a 50-50 joint venture between Spain’s EDP Renewables (EDPR) and France’s ENGIE.

Lamprell will supply 62 transition pieces, including 60 wind turbine jackets and kit for the two Moray West offshore substations, to be fabricated at its Hamriyah yard.

It will be located in the Moray Firth off the north-east coast of Scotland, adjacent to the Moray East development.

When the deal was first announced, the GMB Union branded the move a “green jobs surrender”.

A lack of local content in wind farms off Scotland’s coast has been a point of contention for unions for year.

A huge swathe of Scotland’s wind projects have been constructed overseas, in the main, with assembly of components then taking place on the country’s shores later.

It is not the first time Lamprell has secured work on Scottish projects – the company has also had a hand in the the Seagreen and Moray East wind farms.

In March, senior GMB organiser Gary Cook said: “A big chunk of the renewables jobs bonanza promised by the Scottish Government over a decade ago has disappeared into the desert wind.

“Lamprell and the UAE have been major beneficiaries from the global carve-up of Scotland’s offshore wind market, adding this latest contract to the Moray East and Seagreen deals.”

