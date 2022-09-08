UAE’s Lamprell puts pen to paper on huge contract for Moray West wind farm

Something went wrong - please try again later.

UAE-based fabrication firm Lamprell has signed a contract worth between £100m – £200m for the Moray West windfarm off Scotland.

The deal, first agreed in March, has now been formally progressed with the wind farm’s developers Ocean Winds; a 50-50 joint venture between Spain’s EDP Renewables (EDPR) and France’s ENGIE.

Lamprell will supply 62 transition pieces, including 60 wind turbine jackets and kit for the two Moray West offshore substations, to be fabricated at its Hamriyah yard.

It will be located in the Moray Firth off the north-east coast of Scotland, adjacent to the Moray East development.

When the deal was first announced, the GMB Union branded the move a “green jobs surrender”.

A lack of local content in wind farms off Scotland’s coast has been a point of contention for unions for year.

A huge swathe of Scotland’s wind projects have been constructed overseas, in the main, with assembly of components then taking place on the country’s shores later.

It is not the first time Lamprell has secured work on Scottish projects – the company has also had a hand in the the Seagreen and Moray East wind farms.

In March, senior GMB organiser Gary Cook said: “A big chunk of the renewables jobs bonanza promised by the Scottish Government over a decade ago has disappeared into the desert wind.

“Lamprell and the UAE have been major beneficiaries from the global carve-up of Scotland’s offshore wind market, adding this latest contract to the Moray East and Seagreen deals.”