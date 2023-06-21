Italy’s Eni nears $5bn deal for Neptune Energy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Italy’s Eni nears $5bn deal for Neptune Energy

By Bloomberg
21/06/2023, 6:44 am Updated: 21/06/2023, 8:22 am
© Supplied by Neptune EnergyEni deal Neptune Energy

Italian energy group Eni (NYSE: E) is nearing a deal to acquire oil and gas explorer Neptune Energy Group for about $5 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

Eni could announce a deal as soon as this week for private equity-backed Neptune, said the people, who asked to not be identified because the discussions are private. Eni is poised to beat out suitors including TotalEnergies for the asset, the people said.

No final decision has been made and the timing of the deal could change, or talks could still fall through, the people added. Neptune is backed by Carlyle Group and CVC Capital Partners.

Shares in Eni were up 0.6% at 9:15 a.m. in Milan on Wednesday, valuing the company at €46 billion ($50 billion).

Representatives for Eni, Neptune, Carlyle and CVC declined to comment.

Eni has had Neptune on its radar since at least late last year as the company seeks to expand its natural gas business, Bloomberg News has reported. Reuters reported June 6 that Eni had entered exclusive talks.

Roughly three quarters of Neptune’s production comes from natural gas in the North Sea, North Africa and Asia — all regions where Eni operates.

Formed in 2015 by former Centrica Plc boss Sam Laidlaw, Neptune has several offshore oil and gas operations in the UK, Norway and the Netherlands, where it says it’s the largest gas producer in the Dutch sector of the North Sea, according to its website.

Energy transactions have proved relatively resilient this year, with deal values in the sector down 15% to $143 billion, data compiled by Bloomberg show — a far less severe fall than the 43% drop off in broader dealmaking. Much of the activity has been focused on the shift to cleaner forms of energy.

