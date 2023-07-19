Tata plans £4bn UK battery factory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Storage

Tata plans £4bn UK battery factory

By Andrew Dykes
19/07/2023, 10:58 am
© Supplied by Land RoverBrands set to benefit from Tata's investment include the Land Rover Defender.
Tata Group has vowed to make one of the “largest ever” investments in the UK motor industry with plans to build a battery factory to provide cells for electric vehicles.

The Indian conglomerate said it planned to commit £4bn to the “gigafactory” in Somerset which, with an annual output of up to 40GWh is billed as one of the largest in Europe.

The plant will provide UK-produced batteries for another of the group’s businesses – Jaguar Land Rover – as well as other EV manufacturers in the UK and Europe, with the Range Rover, Defender, Discovery and Jaguar brands all set to benefit.

Tata says the plant will create up to 4,000 jobs, as well as “thousands” of jobs in the wider supply chain for battery materials and raw minerals.

Following a “rapid ramp-up phase” the developers expect production to commence in 2026, with an additional ambition to power the facility using 100% clean energy.

Commenting on the plans, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: “Tata Group’s multi-billion-pound investment in a new battery factory in the UK is testament to the strength of our car manufacturing industry and its skilled workers.

“With the global transition to zero emission vehicles well underway, this will help grow our economy by driving forward our lead in battery technology whilst creating as many as 4,000 jobs, and thousands more in the supply chain.

“We can be incredibly proud that Britain has been chosen as home to Tata Group’s first gigafactory outside India, securing our place as one of the most attractive places to build electric vehicles.”

Tata chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran. © Supplied by Tata Sons
Tata chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran said the commitment marked a “historic moment” for the UK EV industry.

“With this strategic investment, the Tata Group further strengthens its commitment to the UK, alongside our many companies operating here across technology, consumer, hospitality, steel, chemicals, and automotive.

“This investment will be crucial to boosting the UK’s battery manufacturing capacity needed to support the electric vehicle industry in the long term. With an initial output of 40GWh it will also provide almost half of the battery production that the Faraday Institution estimates the UK will need by 2030.”

Tata has reportedly been in discussions with government for months over the level of state support for the scheme, with sources reached by the BBC suggesting a “significant” commitment.

The company said details of the level of state backing given to the scheme would published “in due course” as part of its regular transparency filings.

Energy Security Secretary Grant Shapps said the government had been working “tirelessly” with the company to secure UK status for the scheme.

“This new gigafactory puts us firmly in the fast lane to becoming the capital of Europe’s electric car market, and makes crystal clear how they see the UK as the place to be for their future growth,” he continued.

“With thousands of jobs on site and in the supply chain, this new factory will be the cornerstone of our automotive industry, backing manufacturers to develop and expand, and customers to make the switch from petrol and diesel.”

Meanwhile, high-profile challenges faced by other UK battery manufacturers – including now defunct startup Britishvolt and struggling Caithness firm AMTE Power – suggests the market may remain tough to crack.

