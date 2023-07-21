WoodMac: Upstream spend of $500bn a year enough to meet peak oil demand in 2030s

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

WoodMac: Upstream spend of $500bn a year enough to meet peak oil demand in 2030s

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
21/07/2023, 7:00 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
Woodmac peak oil spend

Investment of half a trillion US dollars a year will be enough for the world to meet peak oil and gas demand in the 2030s, according to new analysis.

Despite concerns about underinvestment in upstream, research from Wood Mackenzie claims that the industry can be sustained without a substantial increase to current annual levels of spend.

Peak oil, a theory devised by American geologist M. King Hubbert, is a theoretical point in time when production peaks, and after enters a long and steady decline.

Current upstream investment spending is a little more than half of the $914 billion 2014 peak (in 2023 terms), according to WoodMac’s latest Horizons report.

Entitled ‘Enough is Enough? Debunking the myth of upstream investment’, the study explores the widespread belief that industry is underinvesting and a supply crunch is inevitable, be it sooner or later.

“This was never Wood Mackenzie’s opinion” said Fraser McKay, head of upstream analysis for Wood Mackenzie.

Tim Rue/Bloomberg

“Our long-held view has been that spending and supply would rise to meet recovering demand and that the upstream industry would not and could not reprise the ignominious years of ‘peak inefficiency’ during the early 2010s.”

Since hitting historic lows during Covid-19, demand for oil has bounced back, and WoodMac predicts it will eclipse pre-pandemic highs in 2023.

From 2024, the research body expects oil demand growth to slow, reaching a peak of 108 million barrels per day (b/d) in the early 2030s.

To deliver that spend levels “not much higher than the current run-rate” will be deeded to meet demand through to peak and beyond.

WoodMac gives three key reasons for that; the development of giant low-cost oil resources, relentless capital discipline and a transformational improvement in investment efficiency – much of these changes stemmed from downturns that forced the industry to rethink.

“Conventional greenfield unit development costs have been slashed by 60% in 2023 terms” said McKay, adding “and US tight oil wells generate nearly three times more production today for the same unit of capital than in 2014. New technology, capital efficiency and modularisation have been leveraged to powerful effect.”

Most of the industry’s oil and gas investment for the rest of this decade, WoodMac predicts, will target advantaged resources: those with the lowest cost, lowest emissions and least risk.

Beyond that, the group expected new supply will become more expensive to develop.

That means industry will depend increasingly on “late-life reserves growth from legacy supply sources, higher-cost greenfield developments and as yet undiscovered volumes” in order to meet demand.

“Counterintuitively, the half-a-trillion run rate will need to be maintained beyond peak demand,” added McKay.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts