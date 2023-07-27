Peterhead’s JBS awarded contracts worth £2.6m for its Sea Axe technology

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Peterhead’s JBS awarded contracts worth £2.6m for its Sea Axe technology

By Ryan Duff
27/07/2023, 2:53 pm
© Supplied by JBS Group
JBS Group's patented Sea Axe technology

JBS Group, the engineering firm based in Peterhead, has announced it is working on a series of contract wins worth £2.6 million for its Sea Axe technology.

The contacts secured by JBS Group for the Sea Axe tool have all been secured in the past three months.

The business is working on, and has already completed, several projects in the UK and internationally with its patented technology.

Sea Axe enables fast, large-scale mass flow excavation (MFE) and was recently used for reburial work as part of a decommissioning project in the North Sea.

JBS is also working on an excavation project at a Scottish port with a client it has worked with in the past.

© Supplied by JBS Group
JBS Group’s patented Sea Axe technology

The engineering firm has not confirmed the names of its clients that have contracted work for the technology.

With 62 employees on its books, JBS is looking to take on more staff in the future, however, its current team are able to handle the recent influx of work.

Jo McIntosh, sales and marketing director at JBS, said: “There has been rapid market recognition of the Sea Axe – a cutting-edge solution that has many advantages in terms of efficiency, cost-effectiveness and environmental sustainability.

“We are on track for substantial year-on-year growth as our relationships with clients develop and they gain a deeper understanding of how we can help to optimise their operations.”

© Supplied by JBS
JBS’ Sea Axe

The business says that Sea Axe is “the most environmentally friendly system of its type on the market,” adding that the tool can be deployed from a vessel’s A-frame or crane while taking up less deck space due to it being smaller than similar technologies.

JBS said it had the “best ever start to a year”, securing £3 million worth of contracts in April.

A number of these contracts were made up of fabrication deals, having served energy services firms in the UK, Europe, Brazil, USA, South-East Asia and the Middle East.

Its work earlier this year involved fabrication, screw conveyors and there was an interest in its Sea Axe tool.

