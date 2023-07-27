Peterhead’s JBS awarded contracts worth £2.6m for its Sea Axe technology

JBS Group, the engineering firm based in Peterhead, has announced it is working on a series of contract wins worth £2.6 million for its Sea Axe technology.

The contacts secured by JBS Group for the Sea Axe tool have all been secured in the past three months.

The business is working on, and has already completed, several projects in the UK and internationally with its patented technology.

Sea Axe enables fast, large-scale mass flow excavation (MFE) and was recently used for reburial work as part of a decommissioning project in the North Sea.

JBS is also working on an excavation project at a Scottish port with a client it has worked with in the past.

© Supplied by JBS Group

The engineering firm has not confirmed the names of its clients that have contracted work for the technology.

With 62 employees on its books, JBS is looking to take on more staff in the future, however, its current team are able to handle the recent influx of work.

Jo McIntosh, sales and marketing director at JBS, said: “There has been rapid market recognition of the Sea Axe – a cutting-edge solution that has many advantages in terms of efficiency, cost-effectiveness and environmental sustainability.

“We are on track for substantial year-on-year growth as our relationships with clients develop and they gain a deeper understanding of how we can help to optimise their operations.”

© Supplied by JBS

The business says that Sea Axe is “the most environmentally friendly system of its type on the market,” adding that the tool can be deployed from a vessel’s A-frame or crane while taking up less deck space due to it being smaller than similar technologies.

JBS said it had the “best ever start to a year”, securing £3 million worth of contracts in April.

A number of these contracts were made up of fabrication deals, having served energy services firms in the UK, Europe, Brazil, USA, South-East Asia and the Middle East.

Its work earlier this year involved fabrication, screw conveyors and there was an interest in its Sea Axe tool.