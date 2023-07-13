Wood workers end dispute after deal for salary reinstatement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Wood workers end dispute after deal for salary reinstatement

By Andrew Dykes
13/07/2023, 3:35 pm
© Supplied by Unite OffshoreCormorant Alpha.
Cormorant Alpha.

Offshore workers have voted to end their industrial action after reaching a deal with Wood which reinstates a 10% cut made to their salaries in 2015.

Unite the union said Thursday that a new offer had been accepted by 86% of its balloted members which would see workers receive a 10% boost to their salary – reversing cuts made in 2015 – alongside new retention bonuses worth 15%.

Around 120 Unite members took part in four days of strike action in May and June and have been carrying out an overtime ban on the TAQA-operated Cormorant Alpha, North Cormorant, and Tern Alpha platforms.

These workers will now see their salaries increased by a further 6% – having already received a 4% rise – and in combination with the retention bonus means some could see a total increase of up to 25% this year, the union said.

Staff who took part in the action include electrical, production and mechanical technicians along with pipefitters, platers, riggers and deck crew.

The victory follows months of discontent and industrial action from the offshore workforce, which at its peak threatened to involve more than 1,600 people.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “The hard work and tenacity of our members has paid off with a victory that will see our members reclaim their earnings from oil and gas giants, taken from them in 2015.”

“This is just one example of how Unite is turning the tide against worsening employment in the UK and fighting back for our members jobs, pay and conditions.

“We are extremely proud of our members in Wood TAQA who have taken this stand, and congratulate them on their well-earned victory which will see some take home an additional 25% this year.”

In a statement, Wood (LON:WG) said: “We are pleased to have reached an agreement following continuous engagement with our workforce, our client and the trade unions.”

Unite Scotland Industrial Officer John Boland added: “After a hard-fought dispute, our Unite members have achieved their aim of getting the 10% removed from them in 2015 back.

“For some that could increase to 25% with our achievement of an unprecedented 15% retention bonus for those members on installations that are coming to the end of their operating life.

“Our reps and members should be proud of the solidarity and commitment they have shown during this dispute.”

Meanwhile the tide of action appears to be receding, with planned strikes by Stork workers suspended while others have already reached pay deals.

