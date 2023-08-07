Aker Solutions, SLB, Subsea7 JV clears all regulatory hurdles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Aker Solutions, SLB, Subsea7 JV clears all regulatory hurdles

By Hamish Penman
07/08/2023, 11:11 am Updated: 07/08/2023, 11:12 am
© Supplied by Subsea 7SLB Subsea7 Aker Solutions
Subsea 7's PowerBundle concept

A planned joint venture – between three of the energy services sectors biggest players -has been cleared by all regulatory bodies.

Late last week antitrust authorities in Brazil gave their approval to the SLB (NYSE:SLB), Aker Solutions (OSLO:AKSO) and Subsea 7 (OSLO:SUBC) partnership.

It follows clearances given by authorities in Angola, Mozambique, Australia, Norway, the UK and the US, and means all the consents needed to close the deal have been obtained.

A few “remaining conditions” still need to be hit before closing the partnership, slated for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Announced just under a year ago, the venture involves SLB, formerly Schlumberger, and Aker Solutions merging their subsea businesses, while Subsea 7 would join the new unit as an equity partner.

Planned as a “milestone in subsea production economics”, the agreement will bring together technologies such as subsea gas compression, electric subsea production systems and other electrification solutions that can help operators meet decarbonisation goals, the trio said.

The combined business would oversee around 9,000 employees globally, and the firms suggest they could achieve synergies of more than $100 million per year over the medium term.

In addition to contributing its subsea business to the joint venture, at closing SLB intends to issue common stock shares valued at $306.5 million to Aker Solutions in a private placement.

Concurrently, Subsea 7 will purchase its 10% interest in exchange for $306.5 million in cash to Aker Solutions. The venture also will issue a promissory note to Aker Solutions for $87.5 million.

At closing, SLB will own 70%, with Aker Solutions owning 20% and Subsea 7 owning 10%.

SLB said it will name a CEO and CFO for the new unit after the transaction has closed.

Once completed, the existing Subsea Integration Alliance (SIA) between SLB and Subsea 7 will be amended so that the new company will assume SLB’s role in the SIA, which will be renewed for a ten-year term.

