Energy tech leader CGI takes new Aberdeen office and sets about boosting headcount

Energy technology firm CGI is targeting an expansion of its north-east operations, underpinned by the opening of a new office.

Building on its 40 year presence in Aberdeen, the global IT and business services company is moving into a fresh premises at 1 Marischal Square.

It will join the likes of Energy Voice, the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) and KPMG in the city centre complex.

As it stands CGI has 32 staff based in the Granite City and is actively recruiting to increase its headcount in the north-east.

The overarching aim is to grow its client base in the region, with the firm’s new Marischal Square office becoming its regional headquarters in the north of Scotland.

CGI says it operates a “metro-based model of working”, where employees deliver projects locally, supported members from other parts of the business.

Currently the firm helps clients with digital transformation to overcome a range of business challenges, like cybersecurity, software development and digital advisory for emerging technologies.

Since its foundation in 1976, the Canadian group has supported upstream and downstream energy projects globally – from traditional oil and gas to renewables, hydrogen and looking forward to new solutions such as carbon capture and storage.

Taking lessons from Piper Alpha

It provides these services through consultancy, as well as the delivery of longstanding software packages, such as Vantage POB and PRODIS.

Vantage POB is the industry standard personnel tracking software and was developed 20 years ago as a recommendation of the Cullen Report, a landmark investigation carried out in the wake of the Piper Alpha disaster 35 years ago.

The service for North Sea operators is delivered by LOGIC and controls and monitors the movements of personnel between offshore and onshore facilities.

Lindsay McGranaghan, CGI business unit lead for Scotland and Northern Ireland, said: “We are delighted to be opening a new office in Marischal Square, right in the heart of Aberdeen and an area which has a real buzz about it. CGI has enjoyed notable business success in the city for 40 years, not just in solving IT issues but also providing quality business solutions, whether it is in data projects, cyber security or software development.”

Wind wins

Working with Aberdeen-based re-seller Collabro, CGI recently secured wind turbine manufacturing giant Vestas as a client for the global use of Vantage POB.

It has been hailed as a “hugely significant step into the offshore renewables industry” for the technology, demonstrating its use “within the energy industry of the future”.

Richard Sadler, CGI vice president, consulting delivery – digital solution centre north and Northern Ireland, said: “Now at a time of global focus on energy transition and energy security, we stand ready to significantly grow our business in Aberdeen. We have the expertise and innovation, both locally and globally, to offer enhanced digital services to clients – be it oil and gas, renewables, carbon capture and storage. Together we can take on the fundamental energy challenges that exist today and turn them into massive opportunities for the future.”