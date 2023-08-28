Energy tech leader CGI takes new Aberdeen office and sets about boosting headcount

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Energy tech leader CGI takes new Aberdeen office and sets about boosting headcount

By Hamish Penman
28/08/2023, 7:00 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by Kenny Elrick/DC ThomEnergy technology firm CGI is targeting an expansion of its Aberdeen operations, underpinned by the opening of a new office.
Phil Gordon and Brian Archer of CGI, outside the firm's new Aberdeen office in Marischal Square. Friday. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Energy technology firm CGI is targeting an expansion of its north-east operations, underpinned by the opening of a new office.

Building on its 40 year presence in Aberdeen, the global IT and business services company is moving into a fresh premises at 1 Marischal Square.

It will join the likes of Energy Voice, the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) and KPMG in the city centre complex.

As it stands CGI has 32 staff based in the Granite City and is actively recruiting to increase its headcount in the north-east.

The overarching aim is to grow its client base in the region, with the firm’s new Marischal Square office becoming its regional headquarters in the north of Scotland.

CGI says it operates a “metro-based model of working”, where employees deliver projects locally, supported members from other parts of the business.

Currently the firm helps clients with digital transformation to overcome a range of business challenges, like cybersecurity, software development and digital advisory for emerging technologies.

Since its foundation in 1976, the Canadian group has supported upstream and downstream energy projects globally – from traditional oil and gas to renewables, hydrogen and looking forward to new solutions such as carbon capture and storage.

Taking lessons from Piper Alpha

It provides these services through consultancy, as well as the delivery of longstanding software packages, such as Vantage POB and PRODIS.

Vantage POB is the industry standard personnel tracking software and was developed 20 years ago as a recommendation of the Cullen Report, a landmark investigation carried out in the wake of the Piper Alpha disaster 35 years ago.

© Supplied by PA Archive
The Piper Alpha oil production platform on fire in the North Sea.

The service for North Sea operators is delivered by LOGIC and controls and monitors the movements of personnel between offshore and onshore facilities.

Lindsay McGranaghan, CGI business unit lead for Scotland and Northern Ireland, said: “We are delighted to be opening a new office in Marischal Square, right in the heart of Aberdeen and an area which has a real buzz about it. CGI has enjoyed notable business success in the city for 40 years, not just in solving IT issues but also providing quality business solutions, whether it is in data projects, cyber security or software development.”

Wind wins

Working with Aberdeen-based re-seller Collabro, CGI recently secured wind turbine manufacturing giant Vestas as a client for the global use of Vantage POB.

An employee prepares to exit the nacelle of a Vestas A/S V136 wind turbine during operational testing at the Danish National Test Center for Large Wind Turbines in Osterild, Denmark, on Monday, April 18, 2016. Photographer: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

It has been hailed as a “hugely significant step into the offshore renewables industry” for the technology, demonstrating its use “within the energy industry of the future”.

Richard Sadler, CGI vice president, consulting delivery – digital solution centre north and Northern Ireland, said: “Now at a time of global focus on energy transition and energy security, we stand ready to significantly grow our business in Aberdeen. We have the expertise and innovation, both locally and globally, to offer enhanced digital services to clients – be it oil and gas, renewables, carbon capture and storage. Together we can take on the fundamental energy challenges that exist today and turn them into massive opportunities for the future.”

