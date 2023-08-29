Hill leaves IOGP, signs up with Namibian junior

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Hill leaves IOGP, signs up with Namibian junior

"Ms. Hill’s experience in the African energy sector will be invaluable to the Board as we build out our business and grow the Company.”
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
29/08/2023, 3:25 pm Updated: 29/08/2023, 3:43 pm
© Supplied by IOGPFormer IOGP chief executive Iman Hill.
Former IOGP chief executive Iman Hill.

Iman Hill has resigned from her role as International Association of Oil and Gas Producers (IOGP) CEO, joining Reconnaissance Energy Africa as an independent director.

An IOGP representative said Hill had left the group after three years of leadership.

“During this time, Iman played a critical role in the transformation, growth and success of the organisation.

“Her credibility in the industry, and strong relationships have created a broader recognition of the part our industry plays in the energy transition with a wide range of stakeholders,” said IOGP spokesperson Danny Walsh.

“IOGP is thankful for all her hard work and wishes her every success in her future endeavours.”

Heading to Namibia

Namibia-focused junior ReconAfrica first reported news of Hill’s departure. The company said Hill had joined its board of directors as an independent, effective as of August 29.

She also acts as an independent director at AIM-listed United Oil & Gas.

“We are delighted to welcome Ms. Hill as our new independent director,” said ReconAfrica chair Craig Steinke. “As a former senior energy executive, she brings deep industry experience, and we look forward to gaining her valuable perspectives as a Board member.”

Truck with orange roof in brush © Supplied by ReconAfrica
Picture shows; A seismic truck in Namibia. Supplied by ReconAfrica Date; 15/09/2021

ReconAfrica CEO and president Brian Reinsborough welcomed Hill’s arrival “at this critical stage of development. Ms. Hill’s experience in the African energy sector will be invaluable to the Board as we build out our business and grow the Company.”

Reinsborough joined the company as CEO at the beginning of August. He has spent a career focused on the US Gulf of Mexico.

ReconAfrica has reported some drilling successes in its area of northeast Namibia, in the Kavango Basin. This year it has acquired 1,509 square km of 3D seismic. It is making plans to drill a number of wells to test its acreage.

ReconAfrica must next find a joint venture partner, who can provide financing for its proposed wells.

