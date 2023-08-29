Hill leaves IOGP, signs up with Namibian junior

Iman Hill has resigned from her role as International Association of Oil and Gas Producers (IOGP) CEO, joining Reconnaissance Energy Africa as an independent director.

An IOGP representative said Hill had left the group after three years of leadership.

“During this time, Iman played a critical role in the transformation, growth and success of the organisation.

“Her credibility in the industry, and strong relationships have created a broader recognition of the part our industry plays in the energy transition with a wide range of stakeholders,” said IOGP spokesperson Danny Walsh.

“IOGP is thankful for all her hard work and wishes her every success in her future endeavours.”

Heading to Namibia

Namibia-focused junior ReconAfrica first reported news of Hill’s departure. The company said Hill had joined its board of directors as an independent, effective as of August 29.

She also acts as an independent director at AIM-listed United Oil & Gas.

“We are delighted to welcome Ms. Hill as our new independent director,” said ReconAfrica chair Craig Steinke. “As a former senior energy executive, she brings deep industry experience, and we look forward to gaining her valuable perspectives as a Board member.”

© Supplied by ReconAfrica

ReconAfrica CEO and president Brian Reinsborough welcomed Hill’s arrival “at this critical stage of development. Ms. Hill’s experience in the African energy sector will be invaluable to the Board as we build out our business and grow the Company.”

Reinsborough joined the company as CEO at the beginning of August. He has spent a career focused on the US Gulf of Mexico.

ReconAfrica has reported some drilling successes in its area of northeast Namibia, in the Kavango Basin. This year it has acquired 1,509 square km of 3D seismic. It is making plans to drill a number of wells to test its acreage.

ReconAfrica must next find a joint venture partner, who can provide financing for its proposed wells.