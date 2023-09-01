UK reviewing membership of controversial Energy Charter Treaty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK reviewing membership of controversial Energy Charter Treaty

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
01/09/2023, 10:06 am
The UK Government is reviewing its membership of a controversial pact over claims it is at odds with international climate commitments.

Westminster has called for the Energy Charter Treaty to be “modernised”, warning that it would be considering withdrawal if it is not.

It follows a similar move by the European Union last month.

The treaty has historically provided protections for investors in fossil fuels, but critics say it offers oil and gas firms an avenue for massive legal claims.

In a statement the UK Government’s said the country’s future membership will depend on whether proposals for the treaty’s modernisation are adopted in November.

A major agreement to bring the pact up to speed – by maintaining current benefits while supporting the transition – was agreed last year.

These changes, which focussed on CCS, hydrogen and other renewable sources, were supposed to be adopted in November last year.

But several EU member states have decided to leave the treaty, leading to an impasse on modernisation.

Graham Stuart, the UK’s energy security and net zero minister, said: “Rather than being stuck indefinitely with an outdated treaty, the UK wants to see an agreement on a modernised treaty as quickly as possible.

Graham Stuart

“In its current form, the Energy Charter Treaty will not support those countries looking to make the transition to cleaner, cheaper energy sources such as renewables – and could even penalise our country for being at the forefront of those efforts.

“Countries around the world will be looking to boost their home-grown energy sources, including with new clean technologies – the Energy Charter Treaty therefore must be modernised.  That’s why we will be reviewing our membership, and considering withdrawal if that vital modernisation is not agreed.

“The UK will continue to carefully consider the views of stakeholders in business, civil society and Parliament to inform the UK’s approach. The UK’s strong rule of law means it remains an attractive destination for investment in the energy sector regardless of its Energy Charter Treaty membership.”

