Saipem hands Indonesian LNG train over to BP

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Asia / LNG

Saipem hands Indonesian LNG train over to BP

The engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract also covered an onshore receiving terminal, a 1-km long LNG jetty, an LNG and condensate loading berth and other utilities.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
01/09/2023, 11:18 am Updated: 01/09/2023, 11:22 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by SaipemAn LNG tanker at Tangguh LNG, where Saipem handed over a third train to BP in August 2023
Saipem and partners handed over new facilities at Tangguh to BP on August 1, the builder announced. Picture shows; Tangguh Train 3. West Papua. Supplied by Saipem Date; Unknown

Saipem (BIT: SPM) and partners handed over new facilities at Tangguh to BP (LON:BP) on August 1, the builder announced.

The work covers a third train at the plant, with capacity of 3.8 million tonnes per year. This will bring, the project to 11.4mn tpy.

A jetty at Tangguh Train 3, which Saipem handed over to BP in August © Supplied by Saipem
Picture shows; Jetty at Tangguh Train 3. West Papua. Supplied by Saipem

The engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract also covered an onshore receiving terminal, a 1-km long LNG jetty, an LNG and condensate loading berth and other utilities.

Saipem worked with Tripatra and Chiyoda Corp. (JPX:6366) on the construction in Tangguh West Papua.

Indonesia regulator SKK Migas said gas from the Wiriagar Deep A well had reached the Tangguh Train 3 on August 16. The agency said the facility would produce first LNG in September.

Saipem said there were “several technical challenges” to the work, in addition to building during COVID-19. The site is remote, making logistics tough, around 3,000 km from Java Island.

At peak, construction involved more than 14,000 people, with 200 subcontractors and vendors. To support the works, the builders used around 110 vessels and barges to move equipment from the marshalling yards at Java.

Saipem also said the construction had taken more than 129 million hours without a lost time injury. This, it said, was a new record.

Long road to LNG

BP took final investment decision (FID) on the third train in July 2016.

Tangguh Train 3, which Saipem handed over to BP in August © Supplied by Saipem
Picture shows; Tangguh Train 3. West Papua. Supplied by Saipem

Of note for this third train is that 75% of its production will go to meeting demand within Indonesia, under a contract with electricity company PLN. Japan’s Kansai Electric Power Co. is buying the remaining 25%.

BP, in its second quarter results, said it expected two project starts in the second half. The Tangguh train was one, the other is the North Sea’s Seagull.

CEO Bernard Looney acknowledged that the project was late, but “it’s probably a little earlier than we had anticipated. For those of you interested in big pipelines, which we count ourselves. There is a 80-inch pipeline. Can you imagine an 80 inch? Yeah, it’s 74 and an 80 inch or something like that. Extraordinary.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts