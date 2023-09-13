TotalEnergies aims for Block 58 decision in 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Americas / E&P

TotalEnergies aims for Block 58 decision in 2024

The $9 billion project would aim to produce these fields, through subsea wells, to an FPSO. The facility would be around 150 km off the Suriname coast, with the reserves in water depths ranging from 100 to 1,000 metres.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
13/09/2023, 4:56 pm Updated: 13/09/2023, 4:57 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
© Shutterstock / Kanok SulaimanSuriname E&P

TotalEnergies (XPAR:TTE) has launched a development study on a 200,000 barrel per day project in Suriname’s Block 58.

CEO Patrick Pouyanné met Suriname President Chandrikapersad Santokhi, and Staatsolie CEO Annand Jagesar, today. The French company has said it aims to approve the Block 58 project by the end of 2024.

Total is the operator with a 50% stake, while APA Corp. (NASDAQ:APA) has the remaining 50%.

The companies completed the appraisal of two discoveries, Sapakara South and Krabdagu, in August. They drilled and tested three wells, finding a combined resource of 700 million barrels.

The $9 billion project would aim to produce these fields, through subsea wells, to an FPSO. The facility would be around 150 km off the Suriname coast, with the reserves in water depths ranging from 100 to 1,000 metres.

The block is close to Guyana’s extremely successful Stabroek licence, where ExxonMobil has discovered around 11 billion barrels.

Total will launch its front-end engineering and design (FEED) studies by the end of this year. Assuming it takes FID at the end of 2024, it aims to reach first production in 2028.

“The Block 58 development studies that we are launching today are a major step towards the development of the petroleum resources of Suriname,” said Pouyanné.

“This development is in line with TotalEnergies’ strategy aiming at the development of low cost, low emissions oil resources, and leverages on our company’s expertise in deep water projects. We will thus contribute to improving the wellbeing of the people of Suriname.”

Total said it would design the project with zero flaring. It would reinject gas into the reservoir.

Local impact

President Santokhi said Suriname was going through a “challenging economic period” and the Block 58 plan would be a positive step.

Block 58 where TotalEnergies aims to reach FID in 2024 © Supplied by APA Corp
Suriname’s Block 58. Supplied by APA Corp Date; Unknown

The people of Suriname will benefit, he said.

“Local entrepreneurs will have to seize the opportunities to provide their services and goods,” he said.

Total said it would work with Staatsolie to support local content efforts. It has already been involved in the training of more than 80 locals, the company reported.

The government spend any revenue from the project wisely, he continued. “Those incomes will contribute to the prosperity and stability fund, and will be a means to diversify our economy by developing sustainable sectors such as agriculture and tourism.”

Staatsolie CEO Jagesar said it had taken “huge efforts, great patience and excellent partners to come to this long-awaited moment. We see the momentum, increased understanding of the basin, and diligent execution as key elements for further unlocking the Block 58 and Suriname basin potential in a responsible way.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts