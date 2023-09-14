Unite ballots around 750 UK oil refinery workers for strike action

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Unite ballots around 750 UK oil refinery workers for strike action

By Ryan Duff
14/09/2023, 11:24 am Updated: 14/09/2023, 11:29 am
© Supplied by Media ZooCraig International Ineos FPS
Ineos' Grangemouth oil refinery complex processes oil and gas from the Forties pipeline system from the North Sea.

Unite the Union is balloting hundreds of engineering staff for strike action at the Grangemouth and Fawley Esso oil refineries as part of a pay dispute.

Unite says that over 450 engineering construction workers at the Grangemouth oil refinery and petrochemicals complex are being balloted.

The union also announced that “around 300” engineering construction workers at the Fawley Esso oil refinery will decide whether to take strike action.

The ballot for industrial action will close in ‘mid-October’, with strikes scheduled to start later that month.

Those being balloted at both sites are employed by contractors under the National Agreement for the Engineering Construction Industry (NAECI).

This follows the workers rejecting a two-year deal for 2024 and 2025 averaging 6% per annum.

‘This offer is completely unacceptable’

During the COVID pandemic, the union members agreed to a pay freeze, in January 2022, they received a two-year pay deal of 2.5 per cent for 2022 and again for 2023.

However, the recently proposed deal, which was rejected, “does not go far enough to restore wages for NAECI workers,” Unite the Union says.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “This offer is completely unacceptable when the oil industry is awash with profits.

“It does nothing to reverse the shrinking value of these workers’ wages over successive years.

“It also ties these workers into gambling on the economy and inflation in 2024 and 2025 when their finances have already been battered by increasingly unpredictable market forces.”

© Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press Wire/Shu
Sharon Graham, Unite the Union general secretary. Photo by Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock

Unite claims the Engineering Construction Industry Association (ECIA), which negotiates NAECI with the trade unions, refused to reopen talks last year.

To this, Ms Graham said: “Unite stands rock solid with our NAECI members – the ECIA must come back with an acceptable offer.”

Unite national officer Jason Poulter said: “The anger amongst our membership is such that we are balloting for strike action. The ECIA must acknowledge that without a better offer, falling recruitment and retention for NAECI roles will only get worse.

“Any disruption caused by potential strikes lies squarely at their door – a much-improved offer needs to be put forward if this dispute is not to escalate into industrial action.”

Grangemouth owner INEOS said: ” We are aware that Unite the Union are in pay negotiations regarding their NAECI members with their employer, the EICA.

“We are also aware that Unite The Union are to hold a nation-wide ballot for industrial action of their NAECI members.

“This is a national matter relating to contracting companies and their employees. It would therefore be inappropriate for us to comment on these matters.”

Fawley Esso oil refinery owner ExxonMobil was also contacted for comment.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts