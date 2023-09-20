Video: The search for BP’s CEO, who’s in the running?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Video: The search for BP’s CEO, who’s in the running?

By Ryan Duff
20/09/2023, 7:00 am Updated: 20/09/2023, 8:15 am

It has been over a week since BP (LON:BP) saw its chief executive Bernard Looney step down and the firm is now on the hunt for his replacement.

Looney stepped down following an investigation into his “conduct in respect of personal relationships with company colleagues” and misleading the board.

Since the news broke there has been much speculation into who will take the helm at the UK-based supermajor.

BP’s current chairman Helge Lund has already ruled himself out of the running. However, there are still a number of strong contenders within the firm and a possibility of external hires.

Energy Voice’s Europe editor, Allister Thomas, and print features lead, Ryan Duff, sat down to discuss the frontrunners.

Murray Auchincloss

bp bernard looney © Supplied by BP
Murray Auchinloss BP’s interim CEO

Murray Auchincloss may be the obvious suggestion for the BP chief executive role, given that he was thrust into the role of interim CEO last week.

BP’s chief financial officer is considered to have a more “straight down the line” approach to investors, says Allister, when compared to the outgoing nature of his predecessor.

As he holds the interim top spot, BP has announced Kate Thomson as its new interim chief financial officer.

Ryan suggests that maybe this indicates that he is a favourite in the running with a suitable replacement for his current role sourced and his willingness to stand up when needed.

William Lin

© Samyukta Lakshmi/Bloomberg
William Lin.

With almost three decades at the London-listed supermajor, a discussion on BP’s next CEO has to include the firm’s current executive vice president of regions, corporates and solutions, William Lin.

Having been with the firm for 28 years and as the head of BP’s regions, Lin has done his fair share of globetrotting, having worked in the US, Egypt, China, Indonesia and Aberdeen.

“They love having the execs in the North Sea heartland at one point or the other” said Allister.

Having spent so long with the company, Ryan says he is “a part of the fixtures and fittings” and having served in various areas of the BP business, William Lin has a strong understanding of operations around the globe.

Anja-Isabel Dotzenrath

© Supplied by BP
Anja-Isabel Dotzenrath

Serving as the “karmic balance” to William Lin, Anja-Isabel Dotzenrath is also in the discussion after being hired in 2021.

She is the current executive vice president of gas and low carbon energy and has worked at firms such as RWE Renewables and E.ON SE. This may position Anja-Isabel as the “energy transition candidate of the bunch.”

The appointment of Anja-Isabel Dotzenrath could serve as an “important marker” says Allister, adding: “It does say a lot about what the board values if you appoint someone like that.”

It is also worth noting that Ms Dotzenrath would be BP’s first female chief executive if she were to be given the job.

Gordon Birrell

BP ScotWind Aberdeen © Baker Hughes.
BP’s EVP of production and operations, Gordon Birrell

The final internal candidate Allister and Ryan discussed was Gordon Birrell, BP’s current executive vice president of production and operations.

Allister said: “Whenever I’m at these international conferences, I look out for Gordon Birrell because if there’s anybody who’s actually going to talk about the North Sea, it’s going to be him.”

Labelled as the “friendly Scottish voice” amongst  the candidates by the Energy Voice pair, Mr Birrell has served previously as the chairman of the International Oil and Gas Producers Association chairman for two years and was BP’s head of upstream until February 2020.

Bernard Looney also held the role of head of upstream at BP before becoming CEO, prompting the question, will Gordon Birrell follow a similar career trajectory?

