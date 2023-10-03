Aberdeen’s TWMA lands £83 million contract to double Middle East operations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Aberdeen’s TWMA lands £83 million contract to double Middle East operations

By Ryan Duff
03/10/2023, 9:58 am Updated: 03/10/2023, 10:04 am
Aberdeen-headquartered TWMA has secured a $100 million (£82.73m) contract for a major sour gas development in Abu Dhabi.

The five-year “game-changing” contract has prompted the firm to set out plans to double its regional headcount to more 400 personnel to support the work.

The contract is the company’s largest in the region, following the deal the Aberdeen firm to upgrade its UAE office to support its operations across the Middle East.

Pierre-Marie Hinden, UAE general manager at TWMA said: “This is a game-changing contract for the company and is a testament to our commitment to driving in-country value for the operators we support in the Middle East.

“Having been operational in the UAE for more than 10 years, this win is evidence of the hard work and persistence that our dedicated team has exhibited in recent years.

“I look forward to seeing what future opportunities there are in store for our growing in-country team.”

‘Transformative award’ for Aberdeen firm

The drilling waste management company will deploy its RotoMill solution alongside its newly launched XLink cloud-based real-time monitoring technology.

This work will take place across four artificial island drilling units to “promote efficiency” and minimise the project’s carbon footprint, TWMA says.

The firm will handle, process and recycle all drilling waste generated from the site.

Adhering to the nation’s in-county value programme (ICV), 90% of the manufacturing and fabrication work for the project will take place in Abu Dhabi.

Recently, TWMA won a contract worth up to $15 million from BP for work in Egypt to deploy its RotoMill drill cuttings processing technology.

© Supplied by TWMA
Gareth Innes, chief engineering and commercial officer at TWMA

Gareth Innes, chief engineering and commercial officer at TWMA said: “This transformative award win underpins our growth plans for the Middle East and further cements TWMA’s reputation globally.

“The client has recognised TWMA’s dedication to ensuring clean and safe waste management solutions.

“This showcases our devotedness to promoting environmentally conscious practices across all our operations.

“I am incredibly proud of the growth and opportunities which our UAE team has achieved through winning this significant contract.”

