Aberdeen’s TWMA lands £83 million contract to double Middle East operations

Aberdeen-headquartered TWMA has secured a $100 million (£82.73m) contract for a major sour gas development in Abu Dhabi.

The five-year “game-changing” contract has prompted the firm to set out plans to double its regional headcount to more 400 personnel to support the work.

The contract is the company’s largest in the region, following the deal the Aberdeen firm to upgrade its UAE office to support its operations across the Middle East.

Pierre-Marie Hinden, UAE general manager at TWMA said: “This is a game-changing contract for the company and is a testament to our commitment to driving in-country value for the operators we support in the Middle East.

“Having been operational in the UAE for more than 10 years, this win is evidence of the hard work and persistence that our dedicated team has exhibited in recent years.

“I look forward to seeing what future opportunities there are in store for our growing in-country team.”

‘Transformative award’ for Aberdeen firm

The drilling waste management company will deploy its RotoMill solution alongside its newly launched XLink cloud-based real-time monitoring technology.

This work will take place across four artificial island drilling units to “promote efficiency” and minimise the project’s carbon footprint, TWMA says.

The firm will handle, process and recycle all drilling waste generated from the site.

Adhering to the nation’s in-county value programme (ICV), 90% of the manufacturing and fabrication work for the project will take place in Abu Dhabi.

Recently, TWMA won a contract worth up to $15 million from BP for work in Egypt to deploy its RotoMill drill cuttings processing technology.

© Supplied by TWMA

Gareth Innes, chief engineering and commercial officer at TWMA said: “This transformative award win underpins our growth plans for the Middle East and further cements TWMA’s reputation globally.

“The client has recognised TWMA’s dedication to ensuring clean and safe waste management solutions.

“This showcases our devotedness to promoting environmentally conscious practices across all our operations.

“I am incredibly proud of the growth and opportunities which our UAE team has achieved through winning this significant contract.”