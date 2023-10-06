Shell sees better earnings from gas trading in third quarter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Shell sees better earnings from gas trading in third quarter

By Bloomberg
06/10/2023, 3:10 pm Updated: 06/10/2023, 3:12 pm
© BloombergShell
Shell is refocusing on its core oil and gas business.

Shell (LON: SHEL) said its earnings from gas trading rebounded in the third quarter from the dip seen in the prior period.

After bumper profits in 2022 resulting from the severe energy market volatility caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the performance of oil majors’ trading divisions has shifted back toward historical norms this year. Even so, Europe’s appetite for liquefied natural gas remains high, giving companies like Shell the opportunity to boost margins by diverting cargoes away from other regions.

While Shell’s production of LNG was affected by scheduled maintenance, trading and optimisation performed better than it did from March to June, according to a statement on Friday.

“Overall, we see the statement as slightly positive,” RBC analyst Biraj Borkhataria said in a note. “Operationally, both upstream and LNG volumes were toward the upper end of prior guidance ranges, which is encouraging.”

Oil trading results are also expected to be higher on the quarter. RBC estimates the unit will add $200 million to $300 million to earnings compared to the previous three months. Shares of the company were little change.

Earnings at the chemicals and products unit are expected to be in line with the weaker performance seen in the second quarter, Shell said. Often overlooked, petrochemicals is smaller than the oil and gas segment yet still a sizable part of Shell’s operations. Weakness in the global economy has been a drag on the business, with Exxon Mobil Corp. saying earlier this week that a boost to its earnings from higher oil prices and refining margins will be partially offset by a drop in chemicals profitability.

Adjusted earnings at Shell’s renewable and energy solutions business will be flat or lower, according to the statement.

Under new CEO Wael Sawan, who took the top job in January, Shell is refocusing on its core oil and gas business in an effort to improve returns to investors and narrow the valuation gap with its US peers.

The move is causing anxiety among some Shell employees in the clean-energy division, but has been welcomed by many investors.

