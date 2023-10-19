Harbour completes $100m shareholder dividend following job cuts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Harbour completes $100m shareholder dividend following job cuts

By Ryan Duff
19/10/2023, 2:03 pm Updated: 19/10/2023, 2:06 pm
Harbour Energy
Harbour Energy offices at Hill of Rubislaw, Aberdeen. Wullie Marr

Harbour Energy has issued a $100 million dividend payment to shareholders in the wake of its recent restructuring and redundancy process.

The UK’s largest oil and gas producer, said earlier this year it expected to cut around 350 onshore jobs from its UK business from a baseline of around 1,200, though it is understood the final figure numbered less than 100 compulsory redundancies.

Harbour (LON: HBR) blamed the windfall tax for the decision, though commentators also noted that the firm had not restructured since the merger of Chrysaor and Premier Oil in 2020.

While its most recent half-year results saw the group slide to a minor post-tax loss, Harbour still generated around $1bn in free cash flow, some of which it vowed to use towards the $100m dividend paid this month.

The payment on Wednesday saw the company hand out 9.6208 pence per share to those who held stakes in the company as of 8 September, amounting to some $100m, or around £82.31m.

The payout follows the completion of its restructuring earlier this month in which Scott Barr was named executive vice president for North Sea.

He replaced Bob Fennell who is retiring after more than 35 years in the industry.

It is understood by Energy Voice that the majority of those who left Harbour Energy during the redundancy process had opted into a voluntary redundancy scheme, while around 30 were let go in addition to this.

Other measures including the removal of outstanding vacancies, reduced contractor numbers and the offer of voluntary redundancy have made up the remainder.

Last week Harbour Energy said: “Following the completion of the review of our UK organisation, which we previously announced due to reduced future activity levels in the North Sea, we have this week launched Harbour’s new organisation, including the appointment of Scott Barr as the new Executive Vice President for our North Sea business.

“We know this has been a challenging period for our colleagues and thank them for their professionalism and continued safe working throughout.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts