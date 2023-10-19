Aberdeen helicopter flights cancelled amid Storm Babet warnings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Aberdeen helicopter flights cancelled amid Storm Babet warnings

By Ryan Duff
19/10/2023, 3:22 pm
© Supplied by Kath Flannery / DC TPictures of Storm Babet in Johnshaven, Aberdeenshire.
Pictures of Storm Babet in Johnshaven, Aberdeenshire.

The storm that has prompted a red weather warning in the north-east of Scotland has caused flights from Aberdeen heliport to offshore installations to be cancelled.

Helicopter operators CHC and NHV both reported no flights taking off from Aberdeen on Thursday as Offshore Helicopter Services cancelled all but one flight that was delayed due to weather.

The Offshore Helicopter Services flight, which is still classified as “delayed” on the firm’s website at the time of writing (1451), is set to go from the Granite City heliport to Sumburgh.

Initially, the departure time was set to be 07:00 with the helicopter scheduled to reach its destination one hour later, however, there is no indication that this flight was able to take off.

The fourth and final helicopter firm that operates out of Aberdeen, Bristow, is currently not featuring flight statuses on its website. The firm was asked for an update.

All of the helicopter companies that offer flights to offshore installations from Aberdeen were asked for comment.

The red weather warning issued by the met office for Storm Babet is given to weather conditions that can present a “danger to life”.

Roads and businesses have been closed across Aberdeenshire, Angus and the highlands with Aberdeen City Council shutting down attractions.

On social media, the local authorities wrote: “We have closed the Winter Gardens in Duthie Park and Pets’ Corner in Hazlehead Park due to the weather.

“We are closing the Art Gallery, the Maritime Museum and Provost Skene’s House at 3 pm.

“We apologise for any inconvenience.”

Public transport has also been affected across the region due to adverse weather conditions.

