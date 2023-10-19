Aberdeen helicopter flights cancelled amid Storm Babet warnings

The storm that has prompted a red weather warning in the north-east of Scotland has caused flights from Aberdeen heliport to offshore installations to be cancelled.

Helicopter operators CHC and NHV both reported no flights taking off from Aberdeen on Thursday as Offshore Helicopter Services cancelled all but one flight that was delayed due to weather.

The Offshore Helicopter Services flight, which is still classified as “delayed” on the firm’s website at the time of writing (1451), is set to go from the Granite City heliport to Sumburgh.

Initially, the departure time was set to be 07:00 with the helicopter scheduled to reach its destination one hour later, however, there is no indication that this flight was able to take off.

The fourth and final helicopter firm that operates out of Aberdeen, Bristow, is currently not featuring flight statuses on its website. The firm was asked for an update.

All of the helicopter companies that offer flights to offshore installations from Aberdeen were asked for comment.

The red weather warning issued by the met office for Storm Babet is given to weather conditions that can present a “danger to life”.

Roads and businesses have been closed across Aberdeenshire, Angus and the highlands with Aberdeen City Council shutting down attractions.

On social media, the local authorities wrote: “We have closed the Winter Gardens in Duthie Park and Pets’ Corner in Hazlehead Park due to the weather.

“We are closing the Art Gallery, the Maritime Museum and Provost Skene’s House at 3 pm.

“We apologise for any inconvenience.”

Public transport has also been affected across the region due to adverse weather conditions.