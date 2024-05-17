Bristow helicopter bosses urge Aberdeen workers to stop strike action and restart pay negotiations

Bristow (NYSE:VTOL) is appealing for its helicopter workers to stop their ongoing strikes and resume talks over a pay offer.

The firm, which has a base at Aberdeen International Airport, said it has tabled an 11% pay rise for workers.

Bristow provides helicopter transportation to energy customers, search and rescue (SAR) and aircraft support solutions to government and civil organizations.

Pilots and technical crew members began strike action on May 7 and will continue across five weeks.

The British Airline Pilots’ Association (BALPA) said Bristow “continues to belligerently ignore their calls for a fair and reasonable pay offer”.

A vote in February saw 96.31% back industrial action against the flight operator.

However, Bristow is now appealing to its workers to re-read the offer, which it believes “is an offer they deserve”.

Bristow has tabled ‘fair and deserved’ offer

A spokesperson for the flight operator said its workers are “critical to the successful operation” of the business.

Bristow believes it has tabled a good pay rise offer which its employees deserve.

It has also said its offer of around 11% also includes a one-off payment equating to 6% of 2023 salaries.

The spokesperson said: “It cannot be emphasised enough how important it is that everyone involved in this latest round of industrial action takes the time to read the latest offer presented to BALPA.

“It’s an offer that is reflective of the role our pilots and technical crews play in providing search and rescue provision across the UK and the support they provide to the country’s energy industry.

“Not only has this been termed as a derisory offer, it has also been suggested real term pay for Bristow SAR crews has decreased 25% in recent years. This is simply not true.

“Salaries across the organisation, regardless of a person’s role, have broadly kept pace with the rate of inflation across the various geographies in which we operate, and no one’s pay has been lowered.”

The Bristow spokesperson said the firm is “incredibly grateful” for those who have helped to mitigate the impact of the strike action.

They added: “What has been presented to BALPA is indicative of the company’s willingness to negotiate.

“And also demonstrates its commitment to ensuring pilots and technical crews are rewarded.

“It is a good offer, an offer they deserve. An offer that ensures this happens.

“We would appeal to everyone involved in the dispute to re-read the offer and resume talks via the ACAS process in the coming days.”

Bristow has failed to offer acceptable pay rise offer, says BALPA

BALPA general secretary Amy Leversidge said the union has been in discussions with Bristow for more than a year.

She believes the pay offer isn’t reasonable — backed by 95% of its members rejecting it.

Ms Leversidge said: ““We appreciate Bristow’s management finally acknowledging that pilots and tech crews are critical to the success of the company and indicating they want to come back to the table to negotiate with us.

“However, they need to accept that in a ballot of our members 95% rejected the current offer on the table.

“After the ballot, we entered back into ACAS talks. After over a week of trying to get movement from Bristow management, they tabled an offer that was virtually indistinguishable from the rejected offer.

“There is no confusion or misunderstanding on our part, our members are clear and resolute.

“We need an offer that is just focused on pay and is not reliant on reducing terms and conditions. ”

Ms Leversidge said the way to resolve this dispute is for Bristow management to listen to their staff.

She also wants the flight operator to realise it “can’t just table the same offer that has been rejected”.

Ms Leversidge added: “We will enter into talks with them at any time – we want to find a solution to this dispute and for our experienced and talented pilots and tech crews to be properly valued for the job they do.”

BALPA postponed strikes which were due to take place in March at the 11th hour.

Earlier this week, sources said workers had not been able to depart North Sea platforms, with some on board for as long as 26 days.