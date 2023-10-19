Tanker reroutes from Egypt amid Israeli gas squeeze

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Africa / LNG

Tanker reroutes from Egypt amid Israeli gas squeeze

Ajayi noted Egypt relied on gas imports from Israel for domestic demand. “As such the North African nation will have less gas available for LNG exports due to the shutdown of the EMG pipeline.”
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
19/10/2023, 4:07 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by NewMed EnergyBig Heerema vessel installs offshore platform
Picture shows; Construction of the Leviathan platform under way. Israel. Supplied by NewMed Energy Date; Unknown

Rystad Energy has warned of an impact to European gas supplies this winter from the Israel-Hamas conflict, with some early signs of disruption apparent.

An impact on Israeli gas would reduce exported volumes, particularly to Egypt. This would endanger Egypt’s plans to shift back to LNG exports.

LSEG senior analyst Olumide Ajayi noted today that an LNG tanker had changed course, switching from Egypt’s Idku to an Algerian facility. Ajayi said the move had come as Israel’s Tamar gas flows have been suspended, reducing supplies via the EMG pipeline to Egypt.

Chevron operates Tamar and the pipeline, which runs from Ashkelon in Israel to Egypt, near the Gaza strip.

Ajayi noted Egypt relied on gas imports from Israel for domestic demand. “As such the North African nation will have less gas available for LNG exports due to the shutdown of the EMG pipeline.”

He identified the Seapeak Catalunya tanker as now on its way to Arzew LNG, in Algeria, citing data from Refinitiv.

Chevron, commenting earlier this month on Tamar, said it had stopped supplies via the EMG link. However, it said at that time it was still supplying volumes via Jordan’s FAJR link.

Zilla Capital has said Egypt’s imports of Israeli gas are down 19%, to around 650 million cubic feet per day.

Export goals

Rystad’s note today raised concerns about Israel’s broader gas supplies. Leviathan provides 44% of production, while Tamar has 38% and Karish 18%.

“A regional geopolitical reshuffle could hold up normalisation progress, risk upstream investments and spoil export goals at a time when exploration and discovery of low-cost resources have increased,” Rystad said.

Tamar meets more than 70% of Israel’s domestic demand.

Between October 2022 and January 2023, Rystad put Egypt’s LNG exports at 3.7 million tonnes.

Rystad vice president for Middle East upstream research Aditya Saraswat said European Union gas storage was at high levels and consumptions was down.

“The ongoing conflict is likely to have a limited upward impact on near-term gas prices that will reflect a geopolitical risk premium already manifested in oil prices,” Saraswat said. “However, there remains a risk of escalation into a broader conflict that could cause a short-term increase in energy prices.”

Putting further pressure on Egyptian supplies, and therefore its ability to export, are its own production challenges. The major Zohr field has struggled with output, amid water breakthrough in the reservoir.

