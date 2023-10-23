Workers evacuated as Stena Spey anchors come loose during storm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Workers evacuated as Stena Spey anchors come loose during storm

By Press Association 
23/10/2023, 6:41 am
© Supplied by Stena DrillingIthaca Energy (LON: ITH) confirmed more details about reserves at K2 are in the offing after a “drilling success” at the prospect.
The Stena Spey rig which spudded Ithaca's K2 prospect. Supplied by Stena Drilling

A North Sea drilling contractor has said staff evacuated from a rig after several of its anchors came loose during Storm Babet are being sent home following the incident.

Forty-five non-essential staff working aboard the Stena Spey were airlifted to other sites on Saturday after four out of eight anchors became detached due to the severe weather.

They were flown to neighbouring platforms and Sumburgh in the Shetland Isles, while another 44 employees stayed behind to man the rig, which is located 146 miles east of Aberdeen.

Stena Drilling has now said the 45 staff airlifted off the platform are being sent to Aberdeen and then home as work gets underway to stabilise the rig at sea.

A spokesperson said: “Plans are in place to return all 45 personnel to Aberdeen today. The incident was due to the severe weather encountered from Storm Babet.

“The remaining 44 personnel who remain onboard the Stena Spey are safe and well.

“All relatives of those involved have been informed.

“Several anchor handling vessels will travel to the location throughout the next 24 hours to begin attaching tow lines to the drilling unit.

“The Stena Spey is safe and the well remains secure.”

More than half the staff manning the North Sea drilling platform have been airlifted to other sites after several of its anchors came loose during Storm Babet.

Stena Drilling said four out of eight anchors became detached from the drilling unit because of the severe weather.

The company confirmed all 89 employees manning the rig were accounted for during a roll call held before the partial evacuation.

A response number has been set up for concerned relatives. The number to call is 01224 455199.

A Stena Drilling spokesperson said the well remains secure and the Stena Spey is stable. An ERRV emergency response rescue vessel is on standby to provide additional support.

The spokesperson said: “Emergency response procedures have been initiated and relevant authorities have been advised including the Health and Safety Executive (HSE).

“All support services are being co-ordinated through the shore-based incident response team and every possible effort is being made to safeguard risk to personnel and to safely and swiftly resolve the situation affecting the asset.”

