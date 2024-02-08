Transocean drilling rig loses position and drifts over five miles in Norway storm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Norway

Transocean drilling rig loses position and drifts over five miles in Norway storm

Transocean Encourage rig drifts for 9km in Norwegian Sea during Storm Ingunn
By Mathew Perry
08/02/2024, 1:58 pm
The Transocean Encourage drilling rig.

A drilling rig under contract to Equinor lost its position and drifted for over five miles during a recent storm in Norway.

The Transocean Encourage rig lost its position in the Norwegian Sea during Storm Ingunn last week, one of the strongest storms to hit Norway in decades.

A spokesperson for the Norwegian Ocean Industry Authority confirmed details of the incident to Energy Voice.

“Transocean has reported to us that the incident was caused by the weather in the area,” the spokesperson said.

“The rig was disconnected from the well and in a safe position awaiting the storm. The rig drifted off position approximately 9,000 metres.

“No damage has been reported, either on Transocean Encourage other facilities or pipelines due to the incident.”

© Supplied by Norwegian Meteorolog
A weather warning issued by the Norwegian Meteorological Institute for Storm Ingunn.

Energy Voice contacted Transocean for comment on the incident involving the Encourage.

The harsh-environment semi-submersible rig can hold a crew of up to 130 people, although it’s unclear how many were onboard the rig during the incident.

It’s also unclear what operations the Encourage was undertaking at the time, although the rig has been under contract to Equinor for the past eight years

The contract expired on December 1, however Equinor and Transocean signed a new contract extension and collaboration agreement in March last year for the Encourage and Enabler rigs.

The planned drilling programme in the Norwegian Sea consists of nine wells to be drilled on the Tyrihans, Verdande, Andvare and Vigdis fields in the Tampen area.

Storm Ingunn

Storm Ingunn also impacted floating wind operations in Norway as hurricane level winds and wave heights of 11 metres battered offshore infrastructure.

Equinor posted video to social media showing how floating turbines at its Hywind Tampen wind farm handled the conditions.

According to the Norwegian Meteorological Institute, the Storm Ingunn appeared to set a new record for average wind speed in Norway.

Storms hit North Sea oil rigs

The Transocean Encourage incident is not the first time an oil rig has drifted during a storm in the North Sea.

A similar incident occurred in the UK North Sea last year when a drilling rig came adrift during Storm Babet.

Two rescue helicopters flew to the aid of oil workers at the Stena Spey in October after it lost anchors amid turbulent waves.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) later blamed poor procedures for the Stena Spey incident, which it said placed the safety of the crew at risk.

Extreme weather also caused a Valaris drillship to break its moorings off the coast of Ayrshire in 2021.

